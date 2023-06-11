It’s impossible to watch Ian Riley play baseball and not notice something different about him.

There is nothing unusual about him until he gets ready to hit. He fixes his hands high — with a glance back to ensure they’re in the right spot — with his bat angled down, the cap pointed at the dirt or, er, the turf. It’s not terribly unlike Paul Goldschmidt of the Cardinals, for those familiar with the stroke of the MLB slugger.

You might think that could never work. That goes against everything you were taught. And while the latter part is true, but the former isn’t.

Riley hit the Cowlitz Black Bears’ first homer of the season on Saturday evening, showing off some of the reason why he’s committed to go play at Dallas Baptist. Unfortunately for the Black Bears, a late push wasn’t enough and the visiting Edmonton Riverhawks took a 3-2 extra inning win in the nightcap of the day's doubleheader.

“In the conventional batting stance, I get pretty pushy and my barrel kind of just slides forward and I’ll mishit a lot of balls to the opposite side,” Riley said. “So for me, kind of getting that barrel behind me, that’s definitely an overcorrection to get that going.”

It was a bit ironic that only a few hours after Cowlitz manager Kelly Stinnet said the Black Bears needed to play small ball in the expansive and wind-laden confines of Story Field, they took a 1-0 lead on Riley’s homer, which for a stretch was the only hit of the game.

And it probably would’ve been enough, considering Cowlitz had MLB draft prospect and (for now) Auburn commit Bjorn Johnson on the mound. But Cowlitz, after playing a clean and defensively impressive ballgame earlier in the day, was a little rougher around the edges in the nightcap.

There was left fielder Carter Monda who dropped a sure out when a lazy fly ball took him up against the Bob’s Sporting Goods Party Deck and he shorted-armed it.

And there was Noah Imboden, who pitched pretty well in relief of Johnson, but didn't help himself out when his backhand flip off a bunt sailed well over Noah Fields’ head at first, and allowed the tying run to come across.

Then it was a Vinny Salvione error at shortstop in the extra frame that, after a brief unsure hesitation, allowed Will Gardner to score what would wind up as the winning run.

As you go up levels, the margins shrink. And at this level, the difference between a win and a loss can be one or two or three plays that end in either the outs they should, or the base runners they shouldn’t. And it’s simultaneously astonishing and unsurprising how many times those base runners come around to score.

“In the first game they booted some balls, they help us win. In (the second) game, they make some incredible plays to help them win the game,” Stinnet said. “So that was, to me that was the difference. They didn’t make the plays the first game, they made the plays in the second game.”

None of this should overshadow Johnson's efforts, though.

Nobody knows how long the Seattle 18-year-old will stick around. He just finished his senior season at Lincoln High School in the state’s biggest city, and despite never playing above high school and travel ball, has been busy carving up West Coast League rosters with Division 1 players up and down the lineup.

Stinnett is hoping he makes “one or two” more starts for Cowlitz, because he very well might be drafted next month. And if he is drafted early enough, and if he signs, of course he’s going to move along quickly to begin his professional career. As a former big leaguer himself, Stinnett certainly understands.

And when you watch Johnson pitch, you also quickly come to understand.

He's left-handed. His fastball is firm and heavy and he’s willing to throw a good breaking pitch whenever. Against Edmonton he went four innings with no hits, one walk, five punchouts and no runs.

He showed pretty clearly why he’s signed up to go to the SEC, and why he very well might even skip that.

“We’ll take whatever we can get right now,” Stinnet said. “He carved them up pretty good.”

The Black Bears were set to wrap up their three-game series with Edmonton beginning at 1:05 p.m., Sunday, at Story Field.