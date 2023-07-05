In any other sport, if you do what you’re supposed to do it’s a good day. Baseball isn’t that sport. You can do what you’re supposed to do and not be rewarded. You can make your best pitch and it gets taken 450 feet anyway. You can hit a ball on the screws and walk to the dugout defeated when it finds a glove.

It’s what makes the game so hard.

Independence Day was one of those days for the Cowlitz Black Bears. Its lineup made hard contact through all nine innings, outhit the visiting Springfield Drifters 11-8, but still fell by a score of 4-2 despite a ninth-inning push that saw the tying run step up to the plate.

“Their balls found holes and ours didn’t,” Cowlitz manager Kelly Stinnett said. “That’s baseball.”

Cowlitz hit into four double plays under the searing heat at David Story Field, watching potential rallies die in the second, fifth, sixth and seventh innings while it tried to make up a three-run deficit.

That deficit accumulated against Cowlitz starter Lucien Wechsberg, who as a reliever helped Westmond College to an NAIA National Championship in the spring. Wechsberg had been nails in his previous three starts, though none were particularly long as he continues to get stretched out after working primarily short stints for his college team.

In those three starts, Wechsberg didn’t allow an earned run (and just three runs total), while giving up seven hits with two walks and notching eight strikeouts over nine total innings.

Against the Drifters, he allowed six hits, two earned runs, with two walks and three strikeouts. Stinnett wondered if maybe Wechsberg has hit a bit of a wall in his fourth start, a role he hadn’t filled since enrolling at Westmont.

That possible fatigue could explain the struggles Wechsberg had to pitch through on a hot 4th of July. He allowed the leadoff hitter to reach in each of his three innings of work, twice on singles and once on a walk. He had to pitch out of jams in the first and second innings before allowing a pair of runs in the third when Ryne Hays drove in Ryan Cooney for his first RBI of the summer. And that was followed by a bloop from top Washington prospect, and University of Oregon signee, Tommy Meluski to double the Drifter lead.

“We wanted to get four (innings) in a perfect world,” Stinnett said. “He’s been dealing his last few outings, he’s been really, really good."

With a folder full of evidence proving what Wechsberg can do already, the Black Bears' skipper doesn't sound too, concerned.

“He’ll be here all year. We’re hoping to get three, four more starts out of him," Stinnett noted.

Cowlitz turned to Carson Bush out of the bullpen for the fourth inning and he struggled with command, walking Cooper Mullens immediately on four pitches then allowing him to claim second on a wild pitch. Cooney then doubled down the right field line on a well-placed if not firm line drive to plate Mullens, before Bobby Blandford tripled off the right field fence to give Springfield its fourth and final run.

For the fifth frame, Cowlitz went to Jace Schueller, who all but erased Springfield’s offense.

The Kelso and LCC product used his fastball to great effect, especially early in the count, to the tune of four strikeouts and a walk over three innings of work. That hold gave the Black Bears a chance to make a push.

“Coach asked me if I could go more innings and I said I could,” Schueller explained. “Just tried to put our team in the best situation to win a game.”

Ian Riley, who sang the national anthem pregame with the help of lyrics on his phone, drove in Cowlitz’s first run of the afternoon when he singled home Ethan Mann with a single.

In the seventh, LeTrey McCollum extended his hitting streak to seven games with a chopper to third that Cooney misplayed, and got the benefit of the doubt from the official scorer in the press box. In the ninth, McCollum made sure there was no question about the streak when he doubled sharply into the left field corner.

Stinnett initially held Eli Lopez, who had reached by getting plunked in the shoulder to start the inning, but a bobble in left by Melusky gave the speedy second baseman plenty of time to score.

Ethan Mann, who had two hits on the day, got the pitch he wanted with two outs — a hanging breaking ball over the plate — but he just missed it and popped up to the right side, sending Cowlitz into the rest of the holiday even with the Drifters on the three-game series.

“We’re on the verge of getting a whole lot better, so I’m excited,” Stinnett said.

Cowlitz (13-15) was set to play the rubber match against Springfield (12-14) on Wednesday at its usual 6:35 p.m. first pitch time. The Black Bears will be back in action for a three game at home against the Corvallis Knights starting on Friday. The first two games will begin at 6:35 p.m., with Sunday's contest set to begin at 1:05 p.m.