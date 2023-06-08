BELLINGHAM — Despite doubling up the Bells in the hit column the Cowlitz Black Bears were unable to find the knocks that mattered most in a 3-2 loss, Wednesday, in the middle game of a three-game series at Joe Martin Stadium.

The Black Bears fell behind 3-0 in the bottom of the third inning but managed to get back two of those runs in the top of the fifth. Noah Fields and Nick Miller led the frame off for Cowlitz with back-to-back singles and then Jake Schulz earned a walk to load the bases. After the Bells went to the bullpen for relief in the form of Carter Parcher, Fields came home to score on a passed ball and then Carter Monda brought home Miller with an RBI fielder’s choice.

Riley Roskopf took the ball to start on the hill for Cowlitz and allowed three runs on three hits in three innings of work while taking the loss. Matt Nelson and Gavin Ludlow both pitched two scoreless innings for the Black Bears and Kyle Ethridge notched two punchouts in his one flawless inning of work for Cowlitz on the backend.

Chase Elliot, Monda, Fields, Miller and Schulz all had hits in the contest for Cowlitz. Sam Canton even had a hit and a walk, but none of it was enough to break up the string of goose eggs on either side of their one rally.

Nathan Van Beek earned the win for Bellingham after allowing two runs on six hits over four innings.

Cole Yoshida hit a home run to highlight the Bells’ offense.

Cowlitz (2-3) was set to play the rubber match of the series on Thursday night before burning up the freeway to get back home. The Black Bears are scheduled to start a three-game home set against Edmonton at David Story Field starting Friday at 6:35 p.m.