Anyone who pays attention to the West Coast League knows about the Corvallis Knights. They’re owned by Phil Knight of Nike fame. They play at Goss Stadium, home of the nationally relevant Oregon State Beavers. They’ve won five straight league titles and always seem to have the best players, like Adley Rutschman, to name one standout.

Oh, and they have seven WCL titles, including one from last season.

In the 13 years of the Black Bears’ existence, Cowlitz has taken just three series from the Knights: once in 2013, once in 2017 and now once in 2023 after a 1-0 nail-biter behind two more hits by LeTrey McCollum, five shutout innings from Spencer Seid and four dominant innings from the Cowlitz bullpen.

“We feel great,” McCollum said. “That’s a great team over there, they play hard. And glad we were able to come out with a win today. Played really good team ball. Pitchers pitched great.”

McCollum, an athletic outfielder-turned-first baseman from UC Santa Barbara, is riding a 13-game hitting streak with both of Sunday’s hits coming in the form of doubles. His first came on an Ethan Ross curveball that was an easy two-bagger, and came in to score on an Ethan Mann single to provide the only run of the game.

McCollum later legged out a hustle double when he noticed the right fielder taking his time to cut off his sure single into the right-center gap.

“I wanted to start off hard out of the box and see what it was going to look like and the right fielder was going a little bit slow to it,” McCollum said. “I was like, ‘I think I can go for it.’ I was telling the first base coach as I was going, ‘I’m going for it.’ It worked out and I got in there, so that was nice.”

McCollum is definitely not your prototypical first baseman. Cowlitz has one of those guys — Brandon Larson — and McCollum adds an element to the lineup with his athleticism and consistent stick.

In 16 games this summer, he’s got 14 steals to go with a sparkling .443 batting average with six doubles. His slash line of .443/.493/.541 (1.034 OPS) prompted Cowlitz manager Kelly Stinnett to move him into the three hole of the Black Bear lineup. And it’s not difficult to see why.

“He’s been a pleasure, man,” Stinnett said. “A lot of these guys when they come into the season, we don’t really know what we’re getting. Obviously we have some reports on ‘em. With him learning how to play first, it gives us an option over there.”

But McCollum’s offense efforts — especially on Sunday — would’ve been wasted had the Black Bear pitching staff not dominated a good Knights lineup.

Seid, a lefty from UC San Diego, used a tough arm angle and outstanding control despite sitting several ticks down on his fastball and didn’t face much trouble through his five innings of work. He surrendered just two hits and a walk with a single strikeout, using an attack mentality to generate lots of weak contact.

“Probably didn’t have his best stuff,” Stinnett said. “That’s why we pulled him (after five innings). His velo was down. He was still spotting it up. And we had plenty of bullets in the bullpen. He did his job and got five.”

Seid yielded to Will Woodward, Lyndon Glidewell, Kyle Ethridge and Jack Meek, who collectively allowed just three baserunners over the final four innings on a hit, a walk and a hit by pitch.

It was a much-needed effort from the back end of the staff, considering Cowlitz never was able to generate any more offense after the first-inning run.

“It’s the time of the season where everybody’s gonna start losing guys, gaining guys,” Stinnett said. “If we can keep it together for another couple weeks, we should be there at the end.”

Cowlitz (16-16) sits in fourth place in the south division, three games behind the Knights. The Black Bears now have a trip to Bend to face the Elks who have won four straight.