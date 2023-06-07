BELLINGHAM — The Black Bears must have enjoyed their bus ride toward the hinterlands of North America because they demonstrated a newfound fair for the dramatic in a 4-3 win over the Bellingham Bells, Tuesday, at Joe Martin Stadium.

Down by two run entering the eighth inning Cowlitz clawed back to tie the game, setting up Vinny Salvione to be the hero with a common groundout to the second baseman. But the ball in play was good enough to bring home Chase Elliot for the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning.

Wren Cecil followed a similar blueprint in the eighth inning when he tied the game on a fielder’s choice that brought home Sam Canton to tie the game up at 3-3. Before that, Noah Fields singled to score AJ singer, and just like that the Black Bears were dancing in the dugout like Teddy Bear picnic after dark.

To get to the good stuff, though, Cowlitz relied on a quartet of arms to keep the Bells at bay. Carter Gaston started the game for the Black Bears and worked into the fifth inning before running into real trouble. The kid from Kelso finished the day with four complete innings, six hits, three earned runs and three strikeouts on his ledger.

Carson Bush came to the rescue in the fifth, limiting the damage to just two runs in the frame and helping to extinguish any momentum the Bells might have been thinking about picking up. Bush allowed just one hit over two frames of work.

From there it was nothing but zeroes on the board Bellingham as Jase Schueller and N. SILVA combined to put the hosts away. Schueller, another Kelso kid, tallied a strikeout and allowed one hit in one inning of work, while Silva earned the win with a scoreless two-inning effort in which he gave up two hits and struck out two batters

Cowlitz got on the board early to take a 1-0 lead in the first when Salvione singled to score Singer.

Salvione led the Black Bears with two hits and two RBIs. Singer added two hits and scored twice, while Fields put up two hits and drove in a run. C. Elliot added a base knock and scored a run for the winners, and Carter Monda notched a hit at the top of the order.

Cowlitz (2-2) is scheduled to wrap up its three game series at Bellingham on Thursday night. The Black Bears will then migrate back down I-5 to David Story Field for a three game series with Edmonton beginning Friday night at 6:35 p.m.