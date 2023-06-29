Baseball is a marathon, not a sprint. Well, at least in the case of the professionals and college ranks. The West Coast League schedule falls somewhere in the middle, providing teams forty-two games to decide the fate of their season before the playoffs get underway.

This setup can magnify the outcome of every game and is usually cruel to teams that are below .500 at the halfway point of the season. But teams on the fringe of contention can round out their rosters with quality players arriving late due to the end of their college seasons and academic requirements. And it's those teams that can become incredibly dangerous if they get hot at the right time.

This summer, the Cowlitz Black Bears could very well be that dangerous team in the mix.

Cowlitz picked up a recent series win against Springfield on the road and took that small amount of momentum into a short three game homestand with Walla Walla, where they earned its first home series win of the season after pounding the Sweets by a score of 17-4 on Wednesday night at David Story Field.

Up to this point in the season it has been fair to say that the one persistent cloud hovering over the Black Bears was the offensive firepower, or lack thereof, that they possess. That concern could quickly fade if Cowlitz continues to put together the kind of quality at-bats they displayed against Walla Walla after collecting fourteen hits and earning a total of thirteen free bases on eleven walks and two hit batters in the middle game of the series.

Cowlitz scored eight runs in the second inning alone and scored multiple times in every inning they scored. Every player that came to the plate for Cowlitz either collected some form of a hit, walk, or RBI, and it all started at the top of the lineup with Sam Canton of Gonzaga University. Canton was on base four times, three via walk, drove in two runs, scored three runs and stole a base in the huge win over Walla Walla. He leads the team in batting average at .378 and leads the team in walks drawn with a dozen.

With Canton hitting at a pace like this and finding a way to get on base it opens the door for the guys in the middle of the lineup to drive in some runs and help get crooked numbers up on the scoreboard each inning. Catcher Grant Jay of Dallas Baptist University has been a recent contributor in that department over the last week, adding some much-needed power to the Black Bears' lineup.

Jay has hit a homerun in each of the first four series he has played in this season, including a solo shot to lead off the fifth inning Wednesday night that easily cleared the party deck in left field. He had a slugging percentage of .755 for Dallas Baptist this season before making the trip up to the WCL to sharpen his toolbelt this summer under the tutelage of his skipper, and former MLB catcher, Kelly Stinnett.

“Coming here was really about development," said Jay. "Our skip [Stinnett] was a big-league catcher for fourteen seasons and being a catcher myself that’s huge to give me an opportunity to pick his brain and develop my skillset as a catcher."

While Cowlitz gets a quality signal caller behind the plate in Jay, they also get the pop of his bat that all teams covet in order to provide big energy and momentum building plays for other players to feed off of. Jay leads the team with four longballs so far on the season, while no other player on the roster has more than one.

“I initially wasn’t happy with my mechanics and had those thoughts in the back of my head during my at-bats, so I’ve just focused on being on time as of late and looking for my pitch,” described Jay.

If the bats continue to put up the numbers they have as of late it will make the job easier for the pitching staff that includes some high quality arms.

The Black Bears as a team own an impressive 3.24 earned run average and have a highly coveted prospect in starting left-hander Bjorn Johnson, a recent Washington State Gatorade Player of the Year award winner and fringe top 100 MLB high school prospect out of Lincoln High School. Johnson has appeared in four games this season, including a start against Walla Walla in the middle game of the series. Against the Sweets he pitched four quality innings, allowing just one run and adding seven strike outs to his season total of twenty-two. Johnson will be attending the University of Auburn beginning in the fall and has the makings of a promising prospect with a live two-seam fastball and good off-speed pitches in the form of a curveball and changeup.

Alongside Johnson is Kelso High School graduate and University of Portland hurler Carter Gaston, who is also sub-two in the earned run average column, along with Mt. Hood Community College pitcher Jayden Vinson. With three quality first line options and a bullpen that features effective arms from the likes of Kyle Ethridge and Matt Nelson, the Black Bears have the makings of a roster that should be able to compete with anyone in the league.

Following a series finale that was scheduled for Thursday at 6:35 p.m. back at David Story Field against Walla Walla, the Black Bears will hit the road once again for an even tougher test. Cowlitz will take on the seven-time and defending WCL champion Corvallis Knights in a series that will serve as a litmus test for Cowlitz.

A third consecutive series win will put the rest of the league on notice that Cowlitz could be that team no one wants to face down the stretch. Baseball is a marathon, not a sprint but Cowlitz has the makings of a team that could be ready to make its dash at just the right time.