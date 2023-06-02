The Cowlitz Black Bears are back for another season, opening up play at David Story Field with a three-game series beginning Friday night against the Yakima Valley Pippins. That series was set to open just 24-hours after the Black Bears’ got their season started at Ridgefield on Thursday.

Cowlitz will once again have a new manager at the helm in 2023 with former Major League catcher Kelly Stinnett taking the reins. Stinnett is no stranger to the West Coast League, having recently managed the Edmonton Riverhawks. This summer he hopes to challenge the defending champion Corvallis Knights for the South division title.

If last season is any marker on what to expect in 2023, the task will be a tall order as Cowlitz finished 13.5 games back of Corvallis, which posted a league-best 39-15 record.

Former Kelso star, and current University of Portland Pilot, Carter Gaston made his debut on the mound for Cowlitz on Thursday and will look to be a steadying presence for the Black Bears.

Returning to the Black Bears in 2023 include pitchers Noah Imboden and Jase Schueller, a pair of Red Devils with ties to Kalama and Kelso High School, respectively. Also returning to Cowlitz will be outfielder Sam Canton and infielder Nick Miller, another Kelso grad who won an NWAC ring with LCC this spring.

Miller was the lone player of the four to see game action in the opener on Thursday. He started at second base and batted 0-for-3 with a walk.

The Cowlitz team fans will see over the opening homestand isn’t the 22-man roster Cowlitz signed and expects to see play the majority of the season. The Black Bears are still waiting on the arrival of nearly a dozen players with schools still alive in postseason play. Players from Dallas Baptist University, Oregon State and Cal State Fullerton will begin arriving in Longview as soon as their respective college seasons conclude.

When the roster is whole, the Black Bears will roll with eight pitchers, three catchers, four outfielders and seven infielders. Some of the key newcomers include a quartet from Dallas Baptist as well as a trio from Cal State Fullerton

Fans will want to keep an eye on Cal State Fullerton catcher Max Ortega, Dallas Baptist catcher Grant Jay and Dallas Baptist outfielder Nathan Humphreys just to name a few.

Stinnett sees a roster that will need to play to its speed, play small ball and manufacture runs as it lacks power.

“We’ve got some speed, we’re going to be able to go get a base hit, be a doubles team (as) we don’t have much power, which is fine especially with the ballpark we play in during the summer,” Stinnett asserted. “We’ve got to play a little small ball, put some stuff in motion.”

After falling 10-6 in its opener, Cowlitz heads home for a three-game series and looking to turn things aroudn quickly.

The Friday and Saturday tilts will be at 6:35 p.m. while the Sunday game with the Pippins is slated for 1:05 p.m. at Story Field.