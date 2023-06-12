The Black Bears got off to the kind of start they’d hoped for, Sunday, but weren’t able to sustain their momentum in a 2-1 loss to Edmonton at Story Field in West Coast League play.

After winning the opening game of the series during Saturday's doubleheader, the latest loss handed Cowlitz yet another series defeat and wasted another solid effort from the pitching staff.

Colby Scheuber started the game on the mound for Cowlitz and didn’t allow a run during his four innings of work. The Aberdeen righty notched one strikeout and allowed just one hit.

Matt Nelson pitched the next three innings for the Black Bears and allowed just one run on one hit while punching out three batters. But it was Gavin Ludlow who was saddled with the loss after allowing one run on four hits over two innings of work.

A pitching staff should feel good when allowing just six hits and two runs over nine innings of work. But when the offense puts up just three knocks and strikes out 11 times, the tough luck blues are always right around the corner.

Heath Hachowski earned the win for Edmonton after spinning a scoreless eighth inning and setting up the late comeback for the visitors.

Cowlitz scored its only run in the first inning after AJ Singer milked a one-out walk and eventually came around to score on a single by Ian Riley.

The run, and the accompanying lead, was nice but the Black Bears stranded three runners in the inning and never found a better chance to strike the rest of the way.

Chase Elliot, Carlos Beltran and Riley had the only hits on the day for the Black Bears.

Cowlitz (3-5) is scheduled to play a three-game series at Walla Walla beginning on Tuesday.