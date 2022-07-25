West Coast League: Black Bears walk-off in extras, take series from Ridgefield

The Black Bears may have lost the Columbia Cup but they managed to win the weekend series over their rivals from potato country when they dropped Ridgefield on Saturday and Sunday to salvage the three game set. Cowlitz edged their neighbors from Clark County by one run in each game, winning 3-2 on Saturday before walking off with a 10-9 win in ten innings on Sunday.

Aaron Parker was the hero for the Black Bears in the series finale, belting a two-out solo shot in the bottom of the tenth. Parker was sitting on a 3-0 count and did exactly what the Cowlitz braintrust was hoping for when he got the greenlight. The game-winning blast was Parker’s fourth hit of the day. He drove in two runs and scored three himself.

Calyn Halvorson added three hits, two RBIs and a run scored in the win. Ben Zeigler chipped in a pair of hits, driving in four runs and scoring one himself while Nick Hovland drove in a pair of runs with a pair of hits.

After falling behind 4-0 in the second inning the Black Bears began their comeback with a three spot in the third and then tied the game 9-9 in the bottom of the seventh with a five run inning.

Jacob Taggart pitched 2 ⅔ scoreless innings in relief with two strikeouts to keep the Raptors quiet down the home stretch. Ryan Rembisz hurled a shutout tenth frame to pick up the win.

Saturday at the Park

After falling to the Raptors on Friday the Black Bears looked like they were in for more of the same before they came back to win the middle game of the series.

Ridgefield took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first but the Cowlitz pitching staff didn’t allow a run for the rest of the game. Jon Mocherman got the start for the Black Bears and picked up the win after going six innings with two earned runs and four punchouts to his name. Alex Brady pitched a scoreless seventh frame to earn the hold and Jadon Williamson shutout the Raptors in the eighth and ninth frames while striking out two batters to earn the save.

After falling behind early the Black Bears answered back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first and then scored what would wind up as the winning run in the second frame.

When he wasn’t busy handling the catching duties Parker was preoccupied picking the Raptors’ pitchers apart. He launched a two-run home run in the first inning and then watched on as Zeigler went big fly to put the Black Bears over the top in the second inning.

Cowlitz is set to start a three game series at Wenatchee on Tuesday before returning to David Story Field for a three game set against Nanaimo starting on Friday.