 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
West Coast League

West Coast League: Black Bears walk-off in extras, take series from Ridgefield

  • 0
Aaron Parker Black Bears

Catcher Aaron Parker hits an RBI single during the Black Bears' 5-4 win over Bend on Sunday, June 26 at Story Field. Parker went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

The Black Bears may have lost the Columbia Cup but they managed to win the weekend series over their rivals from potato country when they dropped Ridgefield on Saturday and Sunday to salvage the three game set. Cowlitz edged their neighbors from Clark County by one run in each game, winning 3-2 on Saturday before walking off with a 10-9 win in ten innings on Sunday.

Aaron Parker was the hero for the Black Bears in the series finale, belting a two-out solo shot in the bottom of the tenth. Parker was sitting on a 3-0 count and did exactly what the Cowlitz braintrust was hoping for when he got the greenlight. The game-winning blast was Parker’s fourth hit of the day. He drove in two runs and scored three himself.

Calyn Halvorson added three hits, two RBIs and a run scored in the win. Ben Zeigler chipped in a pair of hits, driving in four runs and scoring one himself while Nick Hovland drove in a pair of runs with a pair of hits.

People are also reading…

After falling behind 4-0 in the second inning the Black Bears began their comeback with a three spot in the third and then tied the game 9-9 in the bottom of the seventh with a five run inning.

Jacob Taggart pitched 2 ⅔ scoreless innings in relief with two strikeouts to keep the Raptors quiet down the home stretch. Ryan Rembisz hurled a shutout tenth frame to pick up the win.

Saturday at the Park

After falling to the Raptors on Friday the Black Bears looked like they were in for more of the same before they came back to win the middle game of the series.

Ridgefield took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first but the Cowlitz pitching staff didn’t allow a run for the rest of the game. Jon Mocherman got the start for the Black Bears and picked up the win after going six innings with two earned runs and four punchouts to his name. Alex Brady pitched a scoreless seventh frame to earn the hold and Jadon Williamson shutout the Raptors in the eighth and ninth frames while striking out two batters to earn the save.

After falling behind early the Black Bears answered back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first and then scored what would wind up as the winning run in the second frame.

When he wasn’t busy handling the catching duties Parker was preoccupied picking the Raptors’ pitchers apart. He launched a two-run home run in the first inning and then watched on as Zeigler went big fly to put the Black Bears over the top in the second inning.

Cowlitz is set to start a three game series at Wenatchee on Tuesday before returning to David Story Field for a three game set against Nanaimo starting on Friday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

All-Star Game decided by a HR derby if tied after 9 innings

All-Star Game decided by a HR derby if tied after 9 innings

A lot of baseball fans are likely to be rooting for the All-Star Game to be tied after nine innings on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. That's because of a new rule this year that says if the All-Star Game goes to extra innings, it will instead be decided by a Home Run Derby. The American League and National League will each send up three hitters, and they'll get three swings apiece to determine the winner. With the All-Star Home Run Derby always popular the night before the game, Major League Baseball decided to make a slugging showcase part of the Midsummer Classic. New York Mets star Pete Alonso has already told NL manager Brian Snitker that hed gladly take part.

Juan Soto defeats Julio Rodríguez in thrilling home run derby at Dodger Stadium

Juan Soto defeats Julio Rodríguez in thrilling home run derby at Dodger Stadium

It was almost like a passing of the torch, from one of baseball's most decorated Dominican stars, a 42-year-old future Hall of Famer in the twilight of his career, to a pair of the game's most prolific, young Dominican sluggers. Juan Soto, a 23-year-old Washington star who has already won a World Series ring and recently turned down a 15-year, $440-million extension offer from the Nationals, ...

Juan Soto overcomes JRod, contract talk to win HR Derby

Juan Soto overcomes JRod, contract talk to win HR Derby

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto won his first Home Run Derby. He held off Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez in the final 19-18. The 23-year-old Soto hit 53 total homers to win the midseason power showcase, showing off his incredible talent. Soto was locked in at the plate even during a tumultuous recent stretch packed with speculation about his possible departure from the Nats after turning down a huge contract extension. Soto beat Cleveland’s José Ramírez 18-17 in the first round before getting past 42-year-old Albert Pujols 16-15 to reach the final.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News