The bats have been a bit quiet for the Black Bears so far this season, but that didn’t matter one at all Saturday when the Cowlitz pitching staff combined to throw a shutout in a 1-0 win over Yakima Valley. That victory was sandwiched between losses to the Pippins, including a 6-2 decision on Sunday, but for one night only the local fans got to celebrate something more than the most magnificent baseball skies David Story Field has to offer.

Bjorn Johnson, a southpaw out of Seattle, got the start for the Black Bears in the middle game of a three-game series and held the pippins scoreless on just two hits over five innings of work. Johnson also struck out four batters in his first appearance of the season.

With the teams knotted at zeroes after five innings the Black Bears called upon Noah Imobden out of the bullpen. Imboden, the pride of Kalama and an NWAC champion with LCC, proved he was the man for the job, too, when he pitched 3 1/3 innings while allowing just one hit and striking out four Pippins on the way to a win in relief.

The Black Bears finally pushed a run across in the top of the seventh inning, and although the Pippins committed three errors on the day Cowlitz did not need any helpers to break the tie.

Vinny Salvione, the designated hitter of the night for Cowlitz, led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk and came around to score on an RBI single by second basemen Wren Cecil.

Imboden held the line into the ninth inning before getting the hook with one out on the board. He was relieved by another native Cowlitz County arm when Jace Schueller was called in from the pen. Schueller, a Kelso kid also coming out of the LCC program, locked down the save with a two-out save that included no hits, no walks, no punchouts, and most importantly, no runs.

Ethan Salscheider, a lefty from Pierce College, took the tough luck loss after allowing just four hits and one earned run over eight innings. He struck out six batters along the way.

Cowlitz saw left fielder Sam Canton post a pair of hits in the game to lead the offense, while shortstop Aj Singer added a knock. Cecil was the only other Black Bears with a hit on the day, and nobody managed an extra base hit.

Those peripheral stats didn’t matter Saturday, but in the rubber match on Sunday the holes in the Black Bears’ bats came back to bite them.

Sunday, no fun day

It was Free Kids Day at the ballpark, but the Black Bears once again managed just four hits in a 6-2 loss to the Pippins during an afternoon tilt at Story Field on Sunday.

Cowlitz put up a run in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead, but didn’t score again until the eighth frame when they trailed by five. While the lumber sticks seemed to take the day off, the bullpen got no relief when it took six pitchers for the hosts to get through the contest.

Colby Scheuber of Aberdeen took the loss for the home team after allowing five earned runs on five hits over 3 1/3 innings. Gavin Ludlow, a righty out of Lake Tapps, entered in the fourth frame to help Scheuber out of jam, picking up two outs to end the inning before taking a seat in the dugout.

KJ Ruffo, a northpaw out of Milwaukie, Oregon, handled the next two innings out of the pen for Cowlitz, allowing one run on one hit while striking out three Pippins.

The rest of the bullpen was nearly flawless in their short stints. Kyle Ethridge, a lefty, spun a scoreless seventh. Nick Silva, a righty, handled a scoreless eighth, and Riley Roskopf, another southpaw, threw another goose egg on the scoreboard in the ninth.

However, with the Black Bears bats still trying to break out of their winter slumber those late relief efforts went for naught.

Cowlitz took the lead in the first inning after leadoff man Chase Elliot milked a walk. Elliot advanced to second on a fielder’s choice and then swiped the third pillow all his own. He wound up scoring on a sacrifice fly to left field off the bat of Sam Canton.

Trailing 6-1 in the penultimate inning, the Black Bears tried to make things interesting when Jake Schultz drew a leadoff walk and then Wren Cecil backed it up with a single. Schultz came around to score on a single to right field by Carter Monda, but the game ended when Cecil was thrown out on the back end of the play at second base. In the scorebook the game-ending putout read 9-5-2-4.

Cowlitz once again failed to notch any extra base hits in the contest. Monda an Canton each had hits with an RBI for the Black Bears. Cecil and Noah Fields had the only other pokes for the hosts.

Cowlitz (1-2) is scheduled to play a three game series in Bellingham against the Bells at Joe Martin Stadium starting on Wednesday. The Black Bears will return home to Story Field to host Edmonton on Friday at 6:35 p.m.