WCL: Thompson shuts down Ridgefield as Cowlitz takes Columbia Cup

After a pitching change from Ridgefield saw them pull starter Beau Kearsey for Carson Walters, Cowlitz' Sam Brown wasted no time in welcoming him to the game. Brown ripped a one-hopper off the wall in right center that scored both Schwarz and Nishida to double Cowlitz’ run total and extend the lead to 4-1.

However Brown only ended up at first on the long fly. It looked as though he got used to seeing balls fly out of the park on Tuesday with the friendly wind blowing toward the right field wall as he prematurely started on a home run trot. But Burres thinks he was too accustomed to the inward wind at David Story and thought it was a long out. Either way, the long, leisurely single was vital to the Black Bears win.

“We as a team decided we’re going to put better at-bats together, see some more pitches, and it paid off,” Burres said of Cowlitz’ breakthrough at the plate. “We got pitches to hit and better contact.”

Cowlitz added to its lead with two runs in the seventh inning on sacrifice flies by Jacob Stinson and Brown to take a 6-1 lead, and Kase Ogata added another insurance run on an RBI single in the ninth.

Michael Benz relieved Thompson for the eighth and ninth and held the Raptors hitless to close things out for Cowlitz.