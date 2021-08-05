WCL: Thompson shuts down Ridgefield as Cowlitz takes Columbia Cup

RIDGEFIELD — Micky Thompson looked confident on the mound while he shut down the Ridgefield Raptors and led Cowlitz to a 7-1 win at the RORC on Wednesday as the Black Bears clinched the season's Columbia Cup series over the Raptors in the process.
Thompson got his mistakes out of the way early with the lone Raptor run came in the first inning. Thompson walked Ridgefield’s Wade Meckler and allowed him a free pass to second on a wild pitch. Then a single from John Peck brought Meckler home for the Raptors.
After getting out of the inning, Thompson settled down and dialed in for the remainder of his time on the hill. Thompson held the Raptors hitless for the next five frames, allowing just three base runners in total on two walks and an error.
“He was a little erratic (in the first inning) and he really locked in and found the zone with multiple pitches,” Cowlitz manager Brian Burres said of Thompson. “I feel like him mixing (his pitches) was the key to his success and our success as a team.”
Thompson’s hitless streak came to an end at the beginning of the seventh when Ridgefield’s Brady Kasper laced a triple down the right field line to lead off the inning. But Thompson was unfazed as he sat the rest of the Raptors' batters down in order with three consecutive strikeouts to end the inning and complete Thompson’s strong showing as he fanned nine Raptors on the game.
Thompson allowed just two hits in seven innings of work and gave up just the one run in the first frame. Thompson paired his nine strikeouts with just three walks as he picked up the win.
“Anytime you can have your starter get into the middle-latter part of the game like that, you can shorten the game with your bullpen and it’s great for the team,” Burres said, pleased with Thompson’s seven inning showing.
After a loud showing at the plate on Tuesday, the Black Bears needed some time to find their rhythm on Wednesday. They looked poised to answer Ridgefield’s first inning run in the second as they loaded the bases with two outs, but Matthew Schwarz struck out to end any chance at a two-out rally for Cowlitz.
When the Black Bears finally broke through, they did it in a big way. Torreahno Sweet led off the fifth frame with the Black Bears still trailing 1-0 and worked a walk on a full count. Then Wilson Weber lined a single to left field and Matthew Schwarz legged out an infield single on a perfectly placed bunt down the third base line to load the bases for the Black Bears with no outs as the top of the lineup rolled around to the plate.
Rikuu Nishida turned a long at-bat into a free pass as he worked a walk to give the Black Bears their first run of the game. Brock Bozett gave Cowlitz the lead on a groundout to short that Ridgefield couldn’t turn two on to give the Black bears a 2-1 lead with runners on first and second and just one out.
After a pitching change from Ridgefield saw them pull starter Beau Kearsey for Carson Walters, Cowlitz' Sam Brown wasted no time in welcoming him to the game. Brown ripped a one-hopper off the wall in right center that scored both Schwarz and Nishida to double Cowlitz’ run total and extend the lead to 4-1.
However Brown only ended up at first on the long fly. It looked as though he got used to seeing balls fly out of the park on Tuesday with the friendly wind blowing toward the right field wall as he prematurely started on a home run trot. But Burres thinks he was too accustomed to the inward wind at David Story and thought it was a long out. Either way, the long, leisurely single was vital to the Black Bears win.
“We as a team decided we’re going to put better at-bats together, see some more pitches, and it paid off,” Burres said of Cowlitz’ breakthrough at the plate. “We got pitches to hit and better contact.”
Cowlitz added to its lead with two runs in the seventh inning on sacrifice flies by Jacob Stinson and Brown to take a 6-1 lead, and Kase Ogata added another insurance run on an RBI single in the ninth.
Michael Benz relieved Thompson for the eighth and ninth and held the Raptors hitless to close things out for Cowlitz.
“Especially yesterday, we used quite a few bullpen arms, so it’s really nice today to just use the one and have Micky go those seven,” Burres said after the Black Bears used six relievers on Tuesday. “And then Benz was great when he came in and shut the door.”
Cowlitz tallied 10 hits on the evening compared to just two for the Raptors. Brown finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Black Bears at the dish. Nishida went 1-for-3 with an RBI on the walk and scored two runs to help the cause for Cowlitz.
The win improves the Black Bears to 4-2 against the Raptors on the season and with just one game left to play against Ridgefield on the year, Cowlitz has secured the first annual Columbia River Cup series title against their nearby rivals.
“It’s always a little added something for us...it was really nice that we could win it for (our front office),” Burres said.
Cowlitz was back at the RORC on Thursday night as they looked to sweep the series with the Raptors.