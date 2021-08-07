WCL: Cowltiz can't keep up with Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — Runs were easy to find as the Cowlitz Black Bears took on the Wenatchee AppleSox on Friday, but the AppleSox found more — much more — in a 19-9 win over the Black Bears in the first game of a three game series in West Coast League play.

Cowlitz started strong at the plate with five runs in the first two innings. Rikuu Nishida got them on the board with a run in the first on an errant pickoff attempt, then the Black Bears put up four more in the second on a double by Sam Brown with the bases loaded to clear the bags and give the Black Bears a 5-1 lead.

Wenatchee climbed closer, but it was the fifth inning where they took control of the game for good. The AppleSox went wild at the plate and brought home 12 runs in the frame to give them a 16-6 advantage.

The AppleSox added more in the sixth with three more runs, and the Black Bears couldn’t find an answer. They managed to find a little success in the seventh, with three runs thanks in large part to a triple by Matthew Schwarz that scored Jaden Sheppard and Jayce Bailey, but run production couldn’t be replicated.