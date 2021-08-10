WCL: Cowlitz walks off over Bellingham to keep playoff hopes alive

Cowlitz’ starting pitcher Micky Thompson, fresh off earning WCL player of the week honors for his performance against Ridgefield last week, made sure the black bears held onto that lead for as long as he could. Thompson gave up just one hit through the first five innings while striking out five Bells in the process. But Thompson’s leash was short. He gave up a solo home run to Bennett Lee to lead off the sixth, then walked the next batter and that was enough for Burres as he came to get Thompson before he could record an out in the sixth. Despite the quick pull, Burres was pleased with Thompson’s work.

“We picked him up a little later in the season and he’s been a great addition to the team, we love having him around,” he said. “When he does those things on the mound for us, it’s even better.”

Jake Dent took over on the hill for Cowlitz and was effective in two innings of work as he did his job to keep the Bells off the board and surrendered just a lone hit in two full innings of relief.