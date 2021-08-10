WCL: Cowlitz walks off over Bellingham to keep playoff hopes alive

In the throes of the WCL playoff hunt, the Cowlitz Black Bears know how important it is to win at this stage of the season. But they also know it won’t be easy, as Bellingham proved to be a tough out on Tuesday night at Story Field. It took extras, but the Black Bears found a way to earn the win on a walk-off infield single by Jacob Stinson to beat Bellingham 3-2 in 11 innings.
“We played hard, hard baseball all day,” Cowlitz coach Brian Burres said.
Cowlitz entered the night just a game out of the final playoff spot in the WCL, trailing the Portland Pickles, Bend Elks and Ridgefield Raptors, who were all tied for the last spot. With each team entering their final three game series of the season, every game, inning and pitch means a little more.
“Our guys are in it every single pitch, and you can see it today, we’re kind of in that must win mode,” Burres said. “We know what’s at stake, we’ve got to win every time.”
The Black Bears averaged 11 runs-per-game against Wenatchee in their last series, with 33 runs across the three game set. On Tuesday, they looked on pace to keep the high scoring momentum at the plate. Rikuu Nishida led off the first inning with a single, then found his way to second with a steal and moved to third on a wild pitch. Then Brock Bozett came through with a single that knocked in Nishida from third and get the Black Bears on the board. Bozett stole second to get in scoring position, then Sam Brown knocked him in with an RBI single of his own to give Cowlitz a 2-0 lead after one.
Cowlitz’ starting pitcher Micky Thompson, fresh off earning WCL player of the week honors for his performance against Ridgefield last week, made sure the black bears held onto that lead for as long as he could. Thompson gave up just one hit through the first five innings while striking out five Bells in the process. But Thompson’s leash was short. He gave up a solo home run to Bennett Lee to lead off the sixth, then walked the next batter and that was enough for Burres as he came to get Thompson before he could record an out in the sixth. Despite the quick pull, Burres was pleased with Thompson’s work.
“We picked him up a little later in the season and he’s been a great addition to the team, we love having him around,” he said. “When he does those things on the mound for us, it’s even better.”
Jake Dent took over on the hill for Cowlitz and was effective in two innings of work as he did his job to keep the Bells off the board and surrendered just a lone hit in two full innings of relief.
Sawyer Parkin took over in the eighth, and the Bells found success early against him. Nick McLain led off the inning with a single, then it was Lee again with a big swing as he doubled down the right field line to put runners on second and third. Then things got interesting as Luis Aviles hit what looked to be a routine fly out to Stinson in right field, but Stinson lost the ball in the stadium lights and it dropped 20 feet from where Stinson was looking for it and scored McLain from third to tie the game at two.
“Sometimes, that fly ball that gets lost in the lights that inning, that can deflate you, and we stayed up through that,” Burres said of the unforced miscue. “That’s what I’ve really loved about this team all year, they don’t let those little things get to them that are kind of a bad luck situation — I didn’t see it off the bat either — but we power through it and I feel like that was huge.”
From there, Parkin settled in and retired the next three batters to get out of the jam with the game tied, stranding Aviles and Lee on second and third in the process.
“Sawyer pitched his butt off right there to get through that,” Burres said.
Keegan Wright took over for the ninth, besides a scare on a one-out double by Emilio Corona that nearly left the yard, Wright got the job done and struck out two bells in the inning.
The Black Bears tried to rally in the ninth. After two quick outs, Matthew Schwarz walked in just four pitches, then Nishida went up 3-0 before eventually walking to move Schwarz into scoring position. But Bozett struck out looking on a breaking ball that caught the inside corner to send the game to extras.
Wright stayed on the mound and retired the Bells in short order in the tenth, but the Black Bears couldn’t get anyone across in the bottom half. Stinson almost gave the fans something to cheer about with an opposite way blast that was caught just a few feet shy of the party deck in left.
The Bells put runners on first and second to start the 11th on back-to-back infield singles, but defense stepped up to help Wright out of the jam. Wilson Weber popped up from behind the plate at catcher to field a bunt attempt and fired the throw to third to get the lead runner, then Wright rolled a ground ball to Schwarz at shortstop for an inning ending double play.
Then Cowlitz finally found the run they needed. Weber singled to lead off the inning, then Sean Mulcare bunted him over to second. After a groundout by Schwarz, the Bells intentionally walked Nishida to create a force at any bag. Bozett stepped to the plate with a chance to win and worked a long count, but the 3-2 pitch missed the zone and he walked to load the bases. Stinson stepped in, and also had to battle at the plate. He worked the count full, then hit a chopper to short and burst out of the left-handed batter’s box to beat the throw at first and score Weber, before he ran off into right field to give the rest of the Black Bears something to chase for the celebration.
Wright’s three innings of relief work got him the win for the game. Stinson and Brown each had two hits and an RBI to lead the Black Bears at the plate.
Bend was the only team ahead of the Black Bears that lost tonight, but since they hold the tiebreaker against Cowlitz, Burres said they were treating it as if they were still down a full game to all three teams. Cowlitz needs to win the final two games of the series and hope Portland, Ridgefield and Bend all drop another, but winning out isn’t a foregone conclusion.
“I think it’s one of those where you enjoy it for the rest of the night, but you know that this is a good team over here…but we know what we’re in for tomorrow, so you can’t really try to ride to high, you’ve got to get back to it,” Burres said.
Cowlitz was back for game two at 6:35 p.m., Wednesday, at Story Field.