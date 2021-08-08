WCL: Cowlitz bounces back, wins series against Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — After a rough start in the opening game of the series, Cowlitz responded to win back-to-back games and take a three game series against Wenatchee and pull a little closer to a spot during the WCL playoffs.

The Black Bears started on Saturday with an 11-5 win over the AppleSox where they were in control from start to finish.

After allowing 19 runs — but scoring nine themselves — in the first game of the series, the Black Bears set the tone from the start on Saturday as they hung four runs on the AppleSox in the second inning to give themselves an early lead along with some cushion. Jaden Sheppard got things rolling for the Black Bears with a single that scored Sam Brown. Then Cowlitz took advantage of a throwing error on a ground ball by Matthew Schwarz that allowed Sheppard and Sean Mulcare to make their way around the bases and score. Rikuu Nishida finished off the inning by knocking in Schwarz on an RBI single.

The Black Bears weren’t settled with the early lead, perhaps the 12-run inning the AppleSox hung on them the night before still stuck around in the back of their minds. But they kept scoring with a solo home run from Brown in the third, followed by an RBI double off the bat of Broc Mortensen that knocked in Nishida to bring the lead to 6-0 in the fourth.