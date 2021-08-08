WCL: Cowlitz bounces back, wins series against Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — After a rough start in the opening game of the series, Cowlitz responded to win back-to-back games and take a three game series against Wenatchee and pull a little closer to a spot during the WCL playoffs.
The Black Bears started on Saturday with an 11-5 win over the AppleSox where they were in control from start to finish.
After allowing 19 runs — but scoring nine themselves — in the first game of the series, the Black Bears set the tone from the start on Saturday as they hung four runs on the AppleSox in the second inning to give themselves an early lead along with some cushion. Jaden Sheppard got things rolling for the Black Bears with a single that scored Sam Brown. Then Cowlitz took advantage of a throwing error on a ground ball by Matthew Schwarz that allowed Sheppard and Sean Mulcare to make their way around the bases and score. Rikuu Nishida finished off the inning by knocking in Schwarz on an RBI single.
The Black Bears weren’t settled with the early lead, perhaps the 12-run inning the AppleSox hung on them the night before still stuck around in the back of their minds. But they kept scoring with a solo home run from Brown in the third, followed by an RBI double off the bat of Broc Mortensen that knocked in Nishida to bring the lead to 6-0 in the fourth.
Cowlitz then added two more in the fifth, one on an error, the other on a double by Schwarz that scored Mulcare to push the Black Bear lead to eight.
While the Black Bears were consistent at the plate, Carson Angeroth was on his game on the mound. Angeroth shut down the AppleSox, holding them scoreless through six full innings of work. He allowed just three hits and three walks and struck out four batters as he picked up the win for Cowlitz.
After an ineffective stint of relief by Toma Murase that registered no outs and two walks, Sawyer Parkin pitched two full innings in relief for Cowlitz. The first went off without a hitch as he got out of Murase’s jam, but Wenatchee finally broke through for two runs in the eighth to crack the scoreboard.
The Black Bears answered with three of their own in the top of the ninth on a solo homer from Mortensen, followed by a two-run shot by Bailey.
Wenatchee saved some pride in the bottom of the final frame with a three run homer by Ethan Stacy, but the Black Bears’ consistent hitting and run production gave them plenty of insurance so they didn’t have to sweat the late charge by Wenatchee.
Mortensen and Bailey, who both hit round-trippers in the ninth, each finished the game 2-for-5 with two RBIs to lead Cowlitz at the plate.
The Black Bears looked to take the rubber match of the series on Sunday night in Wenatchee.
On Sunday, the Black Bears kept their momentum rolling and stayed hot at the plate in another high scoring affair that saw Cowlitz down the AppleSox 13-8 to win the three game series 2-1.
Both teams came ready to play in the series rubber match and managed to find success at the plate early on. Jacob Stinson gave the Black Bears a jolt in the first inning on a single, paired with a throwing error, which gave Rikuu Nishida and Brock Bozett a chance to score and put Cowlitz on top early. But the AppleSox accepted the early challenge and answered with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI double by Adam Grob and a fielder’s choice that saw Grob come in to score and lock the game at two early.
Then, the Black Bears took another swing at the AppleSox in the second. Nishida singled to score Matty Fung, then Bozett knocked in Nishida with a sacrifice fly to give the Black Bears a 4-2 lead. Once again, the AppleSox found an answer, this time by way of a two RBI single off the bat of Tino Bethancourt to bring things back even at 4-4.
Cowlitz stayed locked in and finally found a way to break away from the resilient AppleSox in the third. Jayce Bailey got the inning started with a sacrifice fly that scored Sam Brown, then Nishida produced at the plate again on a single that scored Broc Mortensen and Dawson Martin. Then Bozett continued to produce as well with a single of his own that scored Nishida and Matty Fung and pushed the Black Bears ahead 9-4.
After the back-and-forth, the Black Bears finally settled in and kept the AppleSox from finding another answer. Liam Hatakenaka took over for starter Michael Benz on the mound and held Wenatchee scoreless in the fourth and fifth to protect Cowlitz’ lead.
The Black Bears added to that lead with one big swing in the fifth as Jacob Stinson struck a three-run home run to put Cowlitz on top 12-4. But the AppleSox negated the inning with another answer of three runs in the bottom half to stay within five at 12-7, but they couldn’t muster enough to take down the Black Bears and Cowlitz bounced back to win the series 2-1 after dropping the opening game.
Stinson and Nishida led the Black Bears at the plate. Both finished 3-for-5 on the night and knocked home three runs at the plate.
Hatakenaka had the longest stint on the mound for Cowlitz as the first of five relievers used on the game. He went 2 2/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on just a single hit, with four strikeouts. Mark Woinarowicz had a strong stint in two full innings of work as he gave up just one hit and held the AppleSox scoreless.
Cowlitz (23-22) remains on the outside looking in at the playoff picture with just one three game series left. But their series win pulls them closer, as they are just a game off playoff pace, with three teams just a game ahead of the Black Bears with 24-21 records.
Cowlitz’ final push for the postseason against Bellingham begins at 6:35 p.m., Tuesday, at David Story Field.