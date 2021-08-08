WCL: Cowlitz bounces back against Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — After a rough start in the opening game of the series, Cowlitz responded on Saturday with an 11-5 win over the Wenatchee AppleSox where they were in control from start to finish in the WCL matchup.
After allowing 19 runs — but scoring nine themselves — in the first game of the series, the Black Bears set the tone from the start on Saturday as they hung four runs on the AppleSox in the second inning to give themselves an early lead along with some cushion. Jaden Sheppard got things rolling for the Black Bears with a single that scored Sam Brown. Then Cowlitz took advantage of a throwing error on a ground ball by Matthew Schwarz that allowed Sheppard and Sean Mulcare to make their way around the bases and score. Rikuu Nishida finished off the inning by knocking in Schwarz on an RBI single.
The Black Bears weren’t settled with the early lead, perhaps the 12-run inning the AppleSox hung on them the night before still stuck around in the back of their minds. But they kept scoring with a solo home run from Brown in the third, followed by an RBI double off the bat of Broc Mortensen that knocked in Nishida to bring the lead to 6-0 in the fourth.
Cowlitz then added two more in the fifth, one on an error, the other on a double by Schwarz that scored Mulcare to push the Black Bear lead to eight.
While the Black Bears were consistent at the plate, Carson Angeroth was on his game on the mound. Angeroth shut down the AppleSox, holding them scoreless through six full innings of work. He allowed just three hits and three walks and struck out four batters as he picked up the win for Cowlitz.
After an ineffective stint of relief by Toma Murase that registered no outs and two walks, Sawyer Parkin pitched two full innings in relief for Cowlitz. The first went off without a hitch as he got out of Murase’s jam, but Wenatchee finally broke through for two runs in the eighth to crack the scoreboard.
The Black Bears answered with three of their own in the top of the ninth on a solo homer from Mortensen, followed by a two-run shot by Bailey.
Wenatchee saved some pride in the bottom of the final frame with a three run homer by Ethan Stacy, but the Black Bears’ consistent hitting and run production gave them plenty of insurance so they didn’t have to sweat the late charge by Wenatchee.
Mortensen and Bailey, who both hit round-trippers in the ninth, each finished the game 2-for-5 with two RBIs to lead Cowlitz at the plate.
The Black Bears looked to take the rubber match of the series on Sunday night in Wenatchee.