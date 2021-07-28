WCL: Black Bears drop rare shootout

YAKIMA — The Cowlitz hitters stayed hot to open their three-game series at Yakima Valley, but for once it was the pitching that did the Black Bears in in a 12-8 loss Tuesday.

Cowlitz, which got off the bus with a league-best 2.86 team ERA, still left Yakima County Stadium with the league lead, but saw that clip grow by 25 points in just eight innings.

Carson Angeroth only needed six pitches to retire the side in the bottom of the first, but his pitch count ballooned in a rough second when Yakima Valley sent nine batters to the plate to bring home five runs and get the onslaught started.

Angeroth made way for Jake Dent, who allowed runners to get to scoring position in each of his first two frames but worked around them both times to let the Cowlitz bats chip away at the deficit. In the fifth inning, though, the Pippins finally started to crack him, scoring a run on a walk, a wild pitch, and a single — his first earned run allowed since June 18. That sent Brian Burres out to switch Dent out for Keegan Wright, but the righty had his own struggles; the Pippins scored twice more in the inning, one run going to Dent and one to Wright to make it 8-3.