WCL: Black Bears club Ridgefield but fall short of series sweep

Burres said the quick stints were a result of trying to keep the game tight in the late innings.

“In that tight game, we had one coming in and if he did get into some trouble, (we had) someone to get him out of it,” he said. “It just happened that he got into some trouble.”

Then things got tricky. Cowlitz tried to bring Eli Takalo into the game, but the move caused confusion among the umpires regarding his eligibility. The confusion caused a lengthy delay that spanned more than 15 minutes before Takalo was ruled ineligible because he was not on the original lineup card despite being on the active roster. In Takalo’s place, Keegan Wright entered the game and finished things out for the Black Bears. Burres took the blame for the miscue and the subsequent delay.

“Just an omission,” Burres said. “I screwed up, that’s what it was.”

The unearned run on Stinson’s triple was the lone blemish for Ridgefield starter Jaren Hunter. He went six full innings and allowed six hits while striking out five for the Raptors. Nick Nygard took over for Hunter and allowed one run on two hits as he finished the night on the mound for the Raptors.