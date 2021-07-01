WCL Baseball: Cowlitz and Walla Walla suspended in ninth inning tied at 4-4

WALLA WALLA — The Cowlitz Black Bears and Walla Walla Sweets had to wait another day for a resolution to Wednesday night’s game after the contest was suspended in the ninth inning due to lightning with the game knotted at 4-4.

The West Coast League game was slated to be finished at 5 p.m., Thursday, before the final game of the three-game series got going at 6:35 p.m.

The Black Bears fell behind early in Wednesday's game as Walla Walla put up four runs across the first two innings. The big swing for the Sweets came in the second inning when Paul Myro doubled to score two runs as the Black Bears quickly found themselves in a 4-0 hole.

Wilson Weber got the Black Bears on the board in the sixth inning with a two-run double of his own to score Jacob Stinson and Matthew Schwarz to cut the Sweets lead in half at 4-2.

Brock Bozett tied the game in the top half of the eighth with a two run home run that also scored Stinson and locked the teams in a 4-4 tie before lightning halted the game.

Bozett and Weber each went 1-for-4 at the plate and drove in all the Black Bears’ runs with two RBIs each.