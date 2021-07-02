WCL Baseball: Black Bears win back-to-back games to take series over Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA — After lightning strikes suspended the Cowlitz Black Bears’ game against the Walla Walla Sweets on Wednesday, the Black Bears struck back to finish the game with a win before winning a 15-inning marathon over Sweets on Thursday and take the three-game series 2-1 in West Coast League play.
First up, the Black Bears had to finish up the ninth inning of Wednesday’s game tied at 4-4. On a new day, Cowlitz came out with new energy with three runs in the ninth to win 7-4.
Matthew Schwarz got the Black Bears going in the ninth with an RBI single that scored Kase Ogata after he reached on a walk and gave the Black Bears a 5-4 lead.
Brock Bozett, who already drove in two runs earlier in the game on Wednesday, came up big again with a two-run single that scored Schwarz and Brock Mortenson and gave the Black Bears a three-run cushion going into bottom of the inning.
James Bradwell took over for Mark Woinarowicz to start the ninth inning and went to work quickly to retire the first two batters of the inning, but things got dicey from then on. Bradwell walked a batter before Walla Walla’s Chris Coniff singled to bring the tying run to the plate. Bradwell then walked Cameron Butler to load the bases and bring the winning run to the plate. With his back against the wall, Bradwell delivered and forced a fly out off the bat of Quentin Ayers to end the game.
Bozett was clutch at the plate for the Black Bears and sinished 2-for-5 with four RBIs to lead Cowlitz. Wilson Weber also added two RBIs on one hit and Schwarz finished 2-for-4 with the go-ahead RBI in the ninth.
After an exciting inning, the Black Bears settled in for the night cap and emerged victorious after 15 long innings to win 4-3 and take the series over the Sweets.
Pitchers dominated the game early as neither team reached the scoreboard until the bottom of the fifth when Walla Walla’s Cameron Butler scored on a throwing error to take a 1-0 lead.
Cowlitz finally found success at the plate in the top of the eighth on a triple from Wilson Weber that scored Schwarz and tied the game at one. The Black Bears took the lead in the next at-bat on a two-run home run by Henry Muench that scored Weber and gave Cowlitz a 3-1 advantage.
Walla Walla had a quick answer in the bottom of the eight on a two-run homer of their own of the bat of Eli Patton to bring the teams even again at 3-3.
Then came the stalemate. Six innings came and went without a run scored and both teams well into extra innings. Jeff Nelson had a four inning relief sting for the Black Bears while Nick Irwin spent 5 1/3 innings on the mound in relief for Walla Walla.
Cary Arbolida finally ended the dry spell for the Black Bears in the top of the 15th inning. Jacob Stinson got things moving for Cowlitz with a one-out triple to put the go-ahead run 90 feet from home. After a Dawson Martin Strikeout, Arbolida singled to score Stinson and break the scoreless streak.
Nelson finished the Sweets off in the bottom half of the inning without allowing a baserunner to end the marathon game and pick up the win on the mound for the Black Bears.
Muench led the Black Bears with his homer and finished 1-for-7 at the dish with two RBIs on one swing of the bat.
Arbolida, who came on to pinch hit later in the game, finished 1-for-3 with the game winning RBI. Bozett and Stinson each tallied three hits on the night for the Black Bears.
Cowlitz (8-10) is back home over the holiday weekend as they host a two-game series against nonleague opponent Cascade Collegiate. The series starts at 6:35 p.m., Friday, at David Story Field.