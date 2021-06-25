WCL Baseball: Black Bears’ rally falls just short against Wenatchee

Jake Dent relieved Guerrero to start the sixth inning and the AppleSox tried to take advantage of a fresh face on the mound. Dent struck out the leadoff hitter on a full count and then walked the next batter and allowed a single to Wenatchee’s Tino Bethancourt. After another strikeout on an 0-2 count, Dent walked the next batter to load the bases for the AppleSox with two outs. Dent managed to get out of the jam, but not until Wenatchee’s Collin Villegas launched a shot to the warning track that was ultimately tracked down by Torreahno Sweet in right field.

Toma Murase took the hill in place of Dent in the seventh and also had to get himself out of a bases-loaded jam. Murase retired the leadoff batter with a ground ball before allowing a single, hitting a batter and then walking another filled the bags with just one out. Murase remained calm under pressure and struck out Adam Grob before forcing Bethancourt to ground out to keep the Wenatchee lead at just 1-0 entering the eighth.

Then it was another inning, another relief pitcher for the Black Bears as Keegan Wright took to the bump in place of Murase in the eighth and for the third straight inning, Wenatchee loaded the bases. This time, it didn’t come away empty handed.