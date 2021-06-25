WCL Baseball: Black Bears’ rally falls just short against Wenatchee

The Cowlitz Black Bears struggled to put runners on base for the majority of Thursday night’s game against the Wenatchee AppleSox, but they never quit and put together a late-game rally that ultimately came up just short in a 4-3 loss in a West Coast League baseball game at David Story Field.
Wenatchee got on the board early when Cowlitz starting pitcher Tyson Guerrero gave up a run in the top half of the first inning. Guerrero, a former LCC Red Devil, then settled in and put together several solid innings for the Black Bears as he went five full frames and allowed just the one run on four hits.
Cowlitz failed to answer that run and rarely threatened to score for much of the game and left the base paths barren. The Black Bears managed just one hit — a Brock Bozett single in the first inning — and three total baserunners through the first. Wenatchee’s defense was aggressive and made big plays on some balls that looked sure to drop in for hits.
“Honestly, we hit some balls hard early, they just made plays,” Cowlitz head coach Brian Burres said. “Their defense did a great job today and sometimes you just have to tip your cap to what the other team did.”
The Black Bears’ best shot came in the bottom of the fourth when Jacob Stinson reached on a throwing error and stole second base before a balk moved him over to third. But with a runner just 90 feet from home, the Black Bears couldn’t bring him home with two outs already on the board.
Jake Dent relieved Guerrero to start the sixth inning and the AppleSox tried to take advantage of a fresh face on the mound. Dent struck out the leadoff hitter on a full count and then walked the next batter and allowed a single to Wenatchee’s Tino Bethancourt. After another strikeout on an 0-2 count, Dent walked the next batter to load the bases for the AppleSox with two outs. Dent managed to get out of the jam, but not until Wenatchee’s Collin Villegas launched a shot to the warning track that was ultimately tracked down by Torreahno Sweet in right field.
Toma Murase took the hill in place of Dent in the seventh and also had to get himself out of a bases-loaded jam. Murase retired the leadoff batter with a ground ball before allowing a single, hitting a batter and then walking another filled the bags with just one out. Murase remained calm under pressure and struck out Adam Grob before forcing Bethancourt to ground out to keep the Wenatchee lead at just 1-0 entering the eighth.
Then it was another inning, another relief pitcher for the Black Bears as Keegan Wright took to the bump in place of Murase in the eighth and for the third straight inning, Wenatchee loaded the bases. This time, it didn’t come away empty handed.
After allowing two singles to start the inning, Zach Toglia singled up the middle to score both and push the AppleSox’ lead to three. Wenatchee’s Enzo Apodaca hit an opposite field double down the left field line to advance Toglia to third, then a walk loaded the bases once again. After a brief mound visit, Wright retired the next batter, but allowed another run when Grob hit a chopper to second base and managed to beat the throw to first for an infield single to push the lead to 4-0 before Wright retired the side on a called strike three to Bethancourt.
Despite the three run inning, Burres found positives for Wright’s stint on the mound.
“He made good pitches, got bad contact, he just didn’t get the results,” Burres said. “I feel like that’s what he has to look at, not the results, not the three runs, because that doesn’t really show how well he threw the ball.”
Needing an answer as they ran out of outs, the Black Bears finally managed to put runners on base. Dawson Martin singled to get things going for the Black Bears, but was the only baserunner standing on second with two outs. Nathan Martinez and Rikuu Nishida then worked back-to-back walks to load the bases for the Black Bears.
Tyler Chipman came on to relieve Wenatchee’s Jeffrey Heinrich with two outs and he got the job done in just one pitch as he forced Bozett to ground out to third to close the inning with Wenatchee still leading 4-0.
After the AppleSox went scoreless in the top of the ninth, the Black Bears were ready to take advantage of their last opportunity at the plate.
Stinson got the ball rolling with a bloop single over the shortstops head and advance to second on a groundout by Jaden Sheppard. Sweet put the Black Bears on the board with another opposite way blooper to right field to score Stinson.
After a long fly out gave put the Black Bears backs to the wall with two outs, Martin drew a walk on a full count and brought the tying run to the plate in Wilson Weber. Weber worked the count full before he found his pitch and drove a liner off the batting cage wall in centerfield that scored Sweet and Martin and put Weber on second with a chance to tie the ballgame.
The AppleSox put Chase Grillo on the mound to face pinch hitter Cary Arbolida. Grillo caught Arbolida swinging on a 2-2 breaking ball to shut down the Black Bears rally and secure the win for Wenatchee.
“We are going to be that squad all year I think,” Burres said about his team’s fight at the end of the game. “There’s going to be some adversity and the team just does a great job of having each other’s backs and rooting for each person. I think that’s all you can really ask for, for the guys to be a team and stay together.”
Weber’s double in the ninth helped him finish the game 1-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Black Bears.
Hunter Salinas picked up the win on the mound for Wenatchee as he pitched six innings of one-hit baseball and kept the Black Bears scoreless. Guerrero took the loss for Cowlitz.
The Black Bears managed just four hits on the night, three of which came in the final two frames, but Burres isn’t worried about the lack of production at the plate.
“I think we just need to take that competition and keep moving with it…We’re going to get more hits, get more baserunners,” he said. “(Salinas) did a good job. He threw a great breaking ball all day and kept us off balance.”
Burres hopes the Black Bears faithful appreciated the way the team didn’t give up and managed to make a game out of it in the end.
“Our guys have good fight in them and the crowds that come I think really respect the game that we present to them, because we play a good game every time we go out there,” he said. “The way we play the game is the right way.”
Schedule Change Reminder
Cowlitz’ Friday night game against the Bend Elks will go on as scheduled at 6:35 p.m., but Saturday and Sunday’s games have both been pushed back to 7:30 p.m. to account for the heat wave which has forecasts well into triple digits.
“We’ll probably hit less on the field,” Burres said of how the team will handle the heat. “We’ll try to keep them off the field as much as possible and have them show up a little later and make sure that they hydrate.”