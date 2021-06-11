WCL Baseball: Black Bears open homestand with win behind Austin, bullpen gem

The Cowlitz Black Bears got their five-game, non-league homestand off to a winning start, but it wasn’t necessarily the most relaxed of victories in a 2-1 victory over the Northwest Stars Nighthawks on Friday.

The Nighthawks scratched a run across in the top of the first inning, but from there Kelly Austin and a three-man parade out of the bullpen shut them out the rest of the way. However, a couple of bad hops and tough calls forced the Cowlitz pitchers to bend as much as possible without breaking.

In the top of the eighth inning, James Bradwell thought he had turned a possible inning-ending double play with a roller up the middle, but the field umpire ruled that Matthew Schwarz’ flip to Matty Fung wasn’t quick enough to get the runner at second — much to the dismay of everyone in the Cowlitz dugout and the crowd at Story field. With the bases loaded and still just one out though, Bradwell made sure of it, rolling a harder grounder to Schwarz for a double play to get the Black Bears out of the jam.

An inning later, Keegan Wright got two quick outs to bring Cowlitz a batter away from the win, but a single put a runner on and a lazy chopper just over the head of Kase Ogata at first got him all the way to third. With the tying run 90 feet away, Wright got one last Nighthawk batter to fly out to center for the final out.