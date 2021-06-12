WCL Baseball: Black Bears' finale against Nighthawks called off in 9th

The Cowlitz Black Bears and Northwest Stars Nighthawks put up a valiant effort for nine innings, but in the end, it was Mother Nature walking off a winner in the bottom of the ninth at Story Field on Saturday.

The Black Bears entered walk-off territory tied at 5-5 with the Nighthawks thanks to a solo home run off the bat of Kase Ogata in the bottom of the eighth, and brought up Henry Muench — who also had a homer of his own to his name — to lead off the ninth. But as he stepped into the batter’s box to face Josiah Nickel, the skies opened, turning what had been steady rain all night long into a downpour.

On Nickel’s 3-1 offering, with the showers pittering and pattering off the wooden bleachers at Story Field, Muench swung and lost control of his bat, sending it spinning back to the screen.

It was the third wayward bat of the night; one had been launched nearly to third base, another spun dangerously into the Cowlitz’ dugout along the third base line. And that — along with numerous wild pitchers all night long, the rain falling heavier than ever, and no end in sight in the forecast — was enough for the umpires to decide they’d had enough.