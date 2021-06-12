WCL Baseball: Black Bears' finale against Nighthawks called off in 9th

The Cowlitz Black Bears and Northwest Stars Nighthawks put up a valiant effort for nine innings, but in the end, it was Mother Nature walking off a winner in the bottom of the ninth at Story Field on Saturday.
The Black Bears entered walk-off territory tied at 5-5 with the Nighthawks thanks to a solo home run off the bat of Kase Ogata in the bottom of the eighth, and brought up Henry Muench — who also had a homer of his own to his name — to lead off the ninth. But as he stepped into the batter’s box to face Josiah Nickel, the skies opened, turning what had been steady rain all night long into a downpour.
On Nickel’s 3-1 offering, with the showers pittering and pattering off the wooden bleachers at Story Field, Muench swung and lost control of his bat, sending it spinning back to the screen.
It was the third wayward bat of the night; one had been launched nearly to third base, another spun dangerously into the Cowlitz’ dugout along the third base line. And that — along with numerous wild pitchers all night long, the rain falling heavier than ever, and no end in sight in the forecast — was enough for the umpires to decide they’d had enough.
“There were a lot of balls going to the backstop from guys that don’t usually do that,” Black Bears manager Brian Burres said. “The bats slipping out of hands is the big one. The baseball going to the back, that happens, but bats slipping out of hands like that… I think the umpire made the right call there. Anyone who has a phone who can look at the radar, this isn’t stopping.”
Despite having to deal with the rain, the Cowlitz bullpen put up yet another shutdown outing. Jake Dent allowed one baserunner in the seventh who was immediately erased by an inning-ending double-play, and Michael Benz worked a scoreless pair of innings, working around a fair few unusual wild pitches that were very obviously rain-affected.
“At times, it’s hard to find a dry spot on your body,” Burres said. “You just have to try to have as dry a hand as possible, because it doesn’t take a whole lot of moisture between the ball and your finger for the ball to go flying.”
Going back to the end of the Black Bears’ finale at Bend last Thursday, the Cowlitz bullpen has put up seven consecutive shutout frames.
“I just think that they come out and compete,” Burres said. “They come out, this weather doesn’t affect them; they focus on what they have to do, they make pitches.”
The Nighthawks jumped out early on Cowlitz starter Dale Takalo with the help of some shaky defense. Following a leadoff double down the left-field line, the Black Bears committed back-to-back errors — one on Takalo on a sacrifice bunt, and another on Jaden Sheppard at first base — setting up a three-run inning out of the gate.
Of the three runs, just one was earned. Takalo gave up one more run in the third inning and another in the fifth, finishing with three earned runs allowed in six innings of work.
Torreahno Sweet drew a run back himself in the bottom of the first, doubling to get on base, going to third on a wild pitch that didn’t get far away from the catcher, and dashing in to score on a routine groundout back to the pitcher, leaving for the plate just as Nighthawks starter Christian Peters fired to first base and diving in just ahead of the tag on the throw home.
Cowlitz drew closer in the third when Brock Bozett knocked Muench home, then later scored himself on a wild pitch. Muench’s blast came in the fifth, towering over the bullpen in left field, and Ogata’s came two innings later, slightly more to center but just as majestic.
The Black Bears were set to open a three-game non-league series against the Highline Bears at 1:05 on Sunday, but that game looks to be in jeopardy with so much green on the radar.