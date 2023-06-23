Many baseball managers will tell you the strike zone is to baseball what the line of scrimmage is to football: If you control the strike zone on the pitching side and on the offensive side, you’re going to play winning baseball.

On Thursday night, Cowlitz failed to control the strike zone, and it paid the price with a lackluster 7-0 shutout defeat at home to Portland in the rubber match of the three-game series.

Six Cowlitz pitchers combined to walk nine Portland hitters and hit an additional four for an untenable total of 13 free passes in the loss, dropping Cowlitz into a tie with Yakima Valley for sixth in the South division standings.

The inability to command the strike zone began with Black Bears’ starting pitcher Kai Francis of Gonzaga who acknowledged being on edge for his first start of the summer.

“First outing with the Black Bears. I mean I was a little amped up, and I felt like I had a good first inning, then maybe the second inning sped up on me a little bit,” Francis said. “I started losing control of my fastball, but I’m happy to come away with just two runs scoring. It definitely could have been a lot worse, but it could have been better, (too.)

"We’re just going to progress forward and onto the next outing.”

The Pickles sent eight men to the plate in a long second inning in which it loaded the bases against Francis and scored two runs. Those runs came on a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk. Francis skirted further damage by getting a ground out to end the inning.

Francis concluded his night with two runs allowed on two hits, three walks, a hit batter and three strikeouts in two innings.

After Francis was lifted to open the third inning, the situation only got worse for the Black Bears. Though the relievers managed to hold the deficit to two runs, the Pickles continued to have opportunities each inning.

It all came to a head in the eighth when Portland batted around against Black Bears’ reliever Nate Silva who endured his second consecutive rough outing. His previous appearance was a 1/3 inning stint in which he allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while taking the loss against Ridgefield.

This time out, Silva recorded two outs but never could get the third. Instead, Portland touched him up for five runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batter to take a 7-0 lead. The overall performance of the pitching staff Thursday had Cowlitz head coach Kelly Stinnett, a 14-year MLB veteran, shaking his head afterwards.

“No, you can’t give up free bases, especially not in this ballpark,” Stinnett said. “You’ve got to make them hit the ball.”

Stinnett pulled the entire team aside after the game for five minutes to deliver an important message.

“You’ve got guys who are learning how to be here every day. That’s what we just talked about,” Stinnett said. “You’re going to be here every day. If you’re going to play any type of minor league baseball, pro baseball, this is it. You’ve got to show up every day ready to play.

"There’s a lot of guys in the (transfer) portal, a lot of guys going places and a lot of (coaches) are going to be calling me. It’s like, ‘OK, if you’re going to half-(expletive) it, that’s what I’m going to tell these (coaches). We’ve got to get it done on the field. If you bust your butt for me here, I’m going to back you and help get you to where you want to go.’”

Portland was led by catcher Andrew McKenna who reached base in all five of his plate appearances as he was 1-for-1 with two walks and two hit-by-pitches. Jack Metcho and Kyler Stancato each delivered two-run singles in the eighth inning to blow the game open. Dalton Mashore batted 1-for-3 with a double and three walks as well for the Pickles, who controlled the game from start to finish.

“You want to tip your hat to the other guys. They did a good job pitching to us,” Stinnett added. “With that being said, I told them too, there’s no way this lineup should be shut out. I think the guys will hopefully get the message and we will come out swinging on the road trip and pick up a couple games.”

The Cowlitz offense was led by Brandon Larson for the second consecutive day. In just his second game with the team, Larson batted 2-for-4 and is hitting .714 to open the season. Ely Kennel added another hit and Connor Tallakson raised his average to .250 with a hit.

Cowlitz (6-11) hits the road for a three-game series beginning Friday at Springfield. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.