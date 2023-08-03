Over the course of a 35-year career and an estimated 4,000 games, Longview umpire John Tennant has seen it all. From no-hitters to triple plays and walk-off homers, Tennant has presided over virtually anything the game of baseball has to offer. The longtime umpire is still going strong at the age of 65. This week, Tennant will umpire in his 21st world series when the 14U Babe Ruth World Series opens in Fredericksburg, Virginia on Aug. 5. According to Tennant, it’s the best job in the world. “There’s nothing like it. I have the best seat in the house,” Tennant said. “We work our butts off, I can tell you that and generally wherever we go, it’s hot. We work two or three games a day. It’s all about the kids, it’s not about (umpires). We volunteer our time.” Those efforts have earned Tennant a spot in the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Roll of Honor as an inductee in the class of 2023. After the official ceremony last winter, Tennant joined other locals in the Roll of Honor including Jarl Opgrande (2013), Kirc Roland (2020), the late Bill Daniels (2009). The NW Babe Ruth region includes Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. However, when umpires like Tennant are not paid for the games they work at a world series event. The Babe Ruth and Cal Ripken organizations compensate Tennant and his colleagues for their travel, their room and board and provide them with the official shirts and hats they wear on the field, while leaving the rest of their attire to each individual. Tennant began calling balls and strikes at John Null Park for Western Bambino youth games in 1988. He’s now spent 35 years associated with Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth baseball. He umpired his first state tournament in 1990 and was elected South Washington Cal Ripken (Bambino) Umpire in Chief two years later. “I got started when my son started playing ball and then he, sadly enough, had a coach that yelled at him when he was 13 and he quit playing and went to tennis, but I never quit umpiring,” Tennant stated. “My thought was that kids need a positive influence out there (on the field), someone they can look up to and respect. Like I said, I do it for the kids. I don’t do it for any other reason.” Tennant grew up loving the game of baseball just like so many other kids, yet he never got the chance to play due to economics. Instead, he wound up playing slow-pitch softball as a teenager and young adult, and then went into military service with the Air Force. Missing out on America’s pastime as a youth is a regret Tennant wishes he didn’t have. “There’s no better game than baseball. I wish I could’ve played. I’m left-handed, so that’s kind of a special thing in itself,” noted Tennant. “I’m sure I could’ve pitched, played first base or the outfield. I’m sure I would’ve done real well.” Instead, Tennant has found himself on the other side of the lines, wearing a black shirt and gray trousers while umpiring the game he loves. Asked about some of his best memories or memorable calls, Tennant answered that he doesn’t record memories of games in that fashion. “The highlights for us are the highlights that the kids give us,” stated Tennant. “You know, a kid who hasn’t hit a home run or a special catch or something like that. That’s what we’re in it for. That’s what we should be in it for.” Not every kid who puts on a uniform at the age of six ends up playing baseball in the Major Leagues, or even the majors division of their local little league. For most the highlight is a high school start or a 12u tournament with their friends. Tennant noted his job is to be at his best every game to help make those games special to the players. “We start umpiring high school (games) in March and every game is special, it doesn’t matter if it’s the worst team in the league. We go out there and applaud the everyday kid,” said Tennant. “Not every kid — one in a million makes the pros — maybe 50 actually go to college to play ball. It’s the everyday kid that I’m out there for. We have to go out there and give them our best game. Every game is a championship game.” Tennant doesn’t do anything flashy as an umpire. He doesn’t have signature strike call or an outlandish called third strike punch-out maneuver. His goal is to not be noticed. “Every world series I go to, I take a t-shirt for each one of my (umpires) and a couple of years ago, I came up with a saying that (is printed on the shirt), ‘The best umpire is the one you never notice,’” noted Tennant. “I feel like I can go out on the field, do a game, (then) go up and sit next to that ball team that I just umpired and they won’t know who I am; but as far as signature moves, I’m as boring as I can get.” If there’s one thing Tennant is known for, it’s his short billed umpire’s ballcap. He said he always liked the style and after finding one that fit he stuck with it over the years to the point that it became his most identifiable trait. That hat is no longer game worthy, though, and now the umpire is without his favorite hat. Still, after 35 years, Tennant has collected a wealth of memorabilia, tokens and gifts that have filled an area of his house he calls his “wall of shame.” One classic image shows Tennant down on one knee in his full home plate umpire attire, attending to a catcher who is in considerable pain after taking a baseball to the groin. It’s an image he enjoys for its hard-earned levity. And of course, his wall of photographs also includes several images of Tennant and his umpiring crew at various tournaments he’s worked. What’s more, his time around the game has also afforded him the opportunity to meet MLB Hall of Fame players like Johnny Bench, Cal Ripken Jr., Harmon Killebrew and Ryne Sandberg. Those are just some lasting memories that Tennant has earned over his wealth of experience around the game and he isn’t done. Tennant wants to continue to umpire for a minimum of five years, which would take him to the age of 70, and perhaps longer depending on how his body feels. For the last 20 years, he’s also served on the South Washington State Cal Ripken Board of Directors. At the moment, Tennant says his body feels good, he’s still umpiring 80-100 games per year and traveling across the country for tournaments. One of the reasons why Tennant is still out there umpiring at the age of 65 (though, certainly a minor one) is the ongoing dearth of umpires on the roster. It’s a problem that’s hit hard locally, but is by no means limited to Southwest Washington or Northwest Oregon. “It’s horrible,” Tennant said. “Can’t get anybody to do it, so the older guys have to stick around.” According to Tennant, there is a massive need for a new generation of umpires all across the profession. But as Tennant keeps getting the call, he’s found it hard to turn down assignments. “You never quit learning and I’ll be the first to say that I may go on the field next week and learn something new,” added Tennant. My umpiring day’s aren’t over yet.” After all, there’s still room on the “Wall of Shame” for more memories.