Summer Baseball: Vets lead the way for RBI at Last Hurrah

CAMAS — The boys from Rural Baseball Inc. packed away their camo and orange sets Sunday night after wrapping their summer season with a 2-2 weekend run at the Last Hurrah Tournament at Louis Bloch Stadium.

The Dirtbags went unorthodox from the start by sending J.C. Workman out to start on the hill for all four games of the tournament. Workman lived up to his surname and tossed 15 ⅓ innings combined while allowing just three earned runs.

"JC is a guy that I think every coach would enjoy coaching," RBI pitching coach Nayt Taylor said. "He's one of the best teammates this program has ever had."

In the opener against Showtime on Friday the Dirtbags let Workman go twice through the lineup before bringing in Ryan Bloomstrom in a jam. The Toledo graduate finished the next 4 ⅔ innings with six strikeouts and no runs allowed to secure the 5-2 win.

Toledo guys were all over the scorebook for RBI. Mateo Vodjansky helped to get the RBI offense going with a pair of base knocks. Jesse Towns and Bloomstrom added hits to the winning tally.

Colby Biddix goes to Rainier, and he’s an underclassmen, but he still whacked a double off the base of the outfield hill to plate a pair of runs that provided much needed separation in the fifth inning.