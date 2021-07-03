Summer Baseball: Summer Jacks walk off in extras over Line-X at Firecracker Classic

The Summer Jacks kicked off their first game of the Firecracker Classic with a bang in a 5-4 walk-off win over Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s Line-X squad on Friday on their home field at R.A. Long High School's Lumberyard.
The Jacks, comprised of current and future R.A. Long baseball players, jumped out in front early as they took advantage of errors and well-timed hits to score three runs in the bottom half of the second inning to take a 3-0 lead.
Hunter Brewer and Logan Dorland both scored after reaching on walks and Logan Bodily came around to score on a throwing error by LCBC to give the Jacks the early advantage.
LCBC had an answer to the Jacks every time they scored as they plated three runs in the fourth inning to even the game at 3-3. Payton Fiegenbaum scored the first run on an error before Jaysen Ketzbeau scored on a groundout after reaching base on a double. Alex LaBoa reached base on an infield single that scored Easton Ashby and tied the game for LCBC.
The Jacks took the lead right back in the fifth on an infield single by Lonnie Brown Jr. with the bases loaded, but the Jacks couldn’t bring anymore home and left three valuable insurance runs on base as LCBC got out of a jam, only allowing the one run score.
LCBC answered right back in the top of the sixth as they loaded the bases and LaBoa kicked in Ketzbeau on a groundout to tie the game at four. But the Jacks got out of a jam with runners on second and third and stopped the bleeding there.
Both teams went scoreless in the seventh to send the game into extras, where the Jacks used small ball and a well-timed swing to bring the winning run home. After Brown reached on a single, Aeybel Millian moved him over to second with a bunt and also reached base on an error by LCBC. Then Jeff Rooklidge laid down a bunt of his own in which LCBC tried to throw out Brown at third, but the throw was late and the Jacks had the bases packed with no outs. In stepped Jared Childers, who took advantage of the opportunity. Childers smacked a long fly ball over the right fielders’ head to score Brown from third easily as the Jacks rushed the field to celebrate the win.
“Just trying to move the guys over and do anything I could to get the ball to the right side of the field to get a guy in,” Childers said of his approach at the plate in the final at bat.
Jacks coach Ryan Littlefield was excited for the experience his high school players gained as they picked up the win.
“These ones are always fun when you’re going into extras. You get to walk it off and you get to run onto the field,” Littlefield said. “These are super fun as a high school kid so that’s awesome.”
Rooklidge, who enters eighth grade in the fall, got the start on the mound for the Jacks and went 3 1/3 innings while giving up just four hits and fanning five batters. LCBC scored three unearned runs with Rooklidge on the hill.
“Jeff Rooklidge was phenomenal on the bump,” Littlefield said. “He did exactly what we needed him to do to set the tone early in the tournament. We just need to pick him up a bit better on defense that last inning.”
Dorland relieved Rooklidge in the fourth and pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed one run on just three hits before Millian pitched a hitless final frame in the eighth to shut down LCBC.
Drew Wallace picked up the loss on the mound for LCBC, but he put together a dominant performance as he pitched all eight innings for Line-X. Wallace gave up eight hits and five runs while striking out three Jacks at the plate.
“Hats off to Drew Wallace, he threw an absolute gem…those were 90 easy pitches versus some of those harder innings that we’ve had the past couple of weeks,” LCBC coach Dustin Williams said.
Williams was in good spirits and happy with his team’s performance after the hard-fought loss.
“The biggest impression I have is that this is a different team than I had seven days ago,” Williams said. “This game —down 3-0 early — we would have lost this game 15-0 last week.”
Williams sees all the pieces finally falling into place for LCBC.
“They’re finally gelling, they’re getting out of their own way,” he said. “They’re fielding the ball, hitting the ball, putting the ball in play and good things are happening. That was a fantastic game. It sucks that somebody had to win it and somebody had to lose.”
Littlefield said the win gives his team a nice boost as they still have three games to play in the tournament this weekend.
“It always give you confidence,” he said. “It would be a little bit different if we were going into extras and came up a bit short and had to play two tomorrow.”
The goal of the Summer Jacks is to help build the future of the RAL program. Littlefield said that development is key and that he’s happy to see his players get to spend more time on the field with each other.
“It’s hard to put it into words,” he said. “I think a lot of our success stems from it being the same group of guys that play catch everyday…and it helps when they’re buddies too. These guys genuinely like each other, they have fun, sometimes a little too much fun.”
Despite the big win, Littlefield still has his mind set on getting better.
“Didn’t feel like we played our best ball today, but that’s going to happen,” he said. “We got behind in the count one too many times on the bump and that’s what led to some good hits on their end.”
The Summer Jacks took the field again at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, against the Rural Baseball Inc. Dirtbags. The Jacks followed with a night cap against the Clark Cubs Gold at 6 p.m. Both games are hosted by the Jacks at R.A. Long.