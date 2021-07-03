Summer Baseball: Summer Jacks walk off in extras over Line-X at Firecracker Classic

Both teams went scoreless in the seventh to send the game into extras, where the Jacks used small ball and a well-timed swing to bring the winning run home. After Brown reached on a single, Aeybel Millian moved him over to second with a bunt and also reached base on an error by LCBC. Then Jeff Rooklidge laid down a bunt of his own in which LCBC tried to throw out Brown at third, but the throw was late and the Jacks had the bases packed with no outs. In stepped Jared Childers, who took advantage of the opportunity. Childers smacked a long fly ball over the right fielders’ head to score Brown from third easily as the Jacks rushed the field to celebrate the win.

“Just trying to move the guys over and do anything I could to get the ball to the right side of the field to get a guy in,” Childers said of his approach at the plate in the final at bat.

Jacks coach Ryan Littlefield was excited for the experience his high school players gained as they picked up the win.

“These ones are always fun when you’re going into extras. You get to walk it off and you get to run onto the field,” Littlefield said. “These are super fun as a high school kid so that’s awesome.”