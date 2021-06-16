Summer baseball: Story Field to host first Cowlitz Classic

The Black Bears will be out of town this weekend, returning to WCL play with a road trip to Corvallis, but Story Field will not be sitting quiet in their absence — far from it. Instead, the old ball field at Lower Columbia will be ringing with the cracks of balls on bats and the thuds of gloves nearly non-stop for nearly 72 hours from the first-ever Cowlitz Classic, hosted by the Black Bears and LCC and run by Northwest Star academy.

“Any time we can play at LCC, it’s a lot of fun,” Lower Columbia Baseball Club coach Joe Bair said. “When I played on this team 20-something years ago, that was our home field, before the Black Bears came. So we didn’t know any better. But now, if there’s an open time and you can get on LCC’s field, it’s like, ‘Yeah, let’s go.’”

The tournament will welcome six teams from Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.

LCBC’s AAA team, sponsored by Hilander Dental, will open the tournament with a 7 p.m. first pitch Thursday against Centralia’s American Legion squad, bearing I-5 Toyota’s and Mountain Dew’s sponsorship.

That’ll be the only game Thursday, but when the ball players return to Story Field bright and early Friday — the first game is slated to begin at 7:30 a.m. — they’ll be staying late, with five games over the course of the day.