Summer baseball: Story Field to host first Cowlitz Classic

The Black Bears will be out of town this weekend, returning to WCL play with a road trip to Corvallis, but Story Field will not be sitting quiet in their absence — far from it. Instead, the old ball field at Lower Columbia will be ringing with the cracks of balls on bats and the thuds of gloves nearly non-stop for nearly 72 hours from the first-ever Cowlitz Classic, hosted by the Black Bears and LCC and run by Northwest Star academy.
“Any time we can play at LCC, it’s a lot of fun,” Lower Columbia Baseball Club coach Joe Bair said. “When I played on this team 20-something years ago, that was our home field, before the Black Bears came. So we didn’t know any better. But now, if there’s an open time and you can get on LCC’s field, it’s like, ‘Yeah, let’s go.’”
The tournament will welcome six teams from Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.
LCBC’s AAA team, sponsored by Hilander Dental, will open the tournament with a 7 p.m. first pitch Thursday against Centralia’s American Legion squad, bearing I-5 Toyota’s and Mountain Dew’s sponsorship.
That’ll be the only game Thursday, but when the ball players return to Story Field bright and early Friday — the first game is slated to begin at 7:30 a.m. — they’ll be staying late, with five games over the course of the day.
On Saturday, the slate has six matchups, the first once again starting at 7:30 a.m., and the last purportedly getting going at 8 p.m. — a time that will likely end up shading later into the night.
The first three days of play will set up Sunday, when the bottom two, middle two, and top two teams in the standings will face off for final spots, with the championship scheduled for 1 p.m.
With last week’s action getting washed out by rain, the action — along with the Dave Orzel Memorial Haymaker Tournament, hosted at Winlock High School by Rural Baseball Inc. — will signal a clear demarcation in the weird 2021 sports calendar between the end of high school sports in Southwest Washington and the beginning of the summer seasons.
“It’s kinda cool, there’s two good, competitive baseball tournaments going on here within 20 minutes of each other,” Bair said.