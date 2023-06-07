Trailing by a run and down to its final three outs the Lower Columbia Baseball Club (16U) squad needed somebody to clutch up like an oversized load heading over the mountain. Luckily for the A’s, Dom Settlemier was ready to shift into gear at precisely the right moment, leading the hosts to a 4-3 win over the Spud City Mashers, Tuesday, in a non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball affair on the grounds of Monarch Park.

With the bases full of A’s and trailing by a run Settlemier lined a 2-RBI single into left field to score Jase Peterson and Trajen Ford. From there all that was left to do was dogpile, shake hands and put the field to bed late, much like the young LCBC contingent did to the Mashers.

The A’s led early in the game before calling on Settlemier’s heroics to win. The home team posted runs in the first two innings to go up 2-0, but gave one back in the top of the third and then fell behind 3-2 after allowing a pair of runs to scores in the top of the sixth inning.

Zander Jendro started on the hill for LCBC and allowed one earned run over five innings while striking out seven batters. Evan Peters earned the win in relief after allowing no earned runs and striking out five batters.

Catcher Zeppelin Edgel, Kelly Leak and Ryder Harris all posted hits for the A’s in victory.

The LCBC A’s will host the R.A. Long Summer Jacks on Thursday at 6 p.m., back at Monarch Park.

Bartell, Dentists floss Clark County Cubs

Hilander Dental didn’t have the most hits on the day but they had the ones that mattered most in an 8-3 win over the Clark County Cubs in non-league American Legion baseball action, Tuesday, at David Story Field.

Deker Bartell led the way for the elder statesman of the Lower Columbia Baseball Club, going 3-for4 at the plate with two runs scored and two stolen bases.

The Dentists plated a pair of runs in each of the first two innings and added on in each of the middle frames of the nine inning game in order to ride out the comfortable victory. Talon McGorty added a 2-RBI single for the victors and catcher Trenton Lamb drove in a run with a hit.

McGorty also earned praise from LCBC head coach Joe Bair for his efforts with the leather at third base.

Meanwhile, Austin Lindquist got the start on the mound for the hosts and struck out five batters, while allowing just one hit, over three scoreless innings. Kaeden Lyster pitched the next two innings, giving up two runs along the way, before giving way to Bartell in the sixth.

After spinning a scoreless frame Bartell gave the rawhide over to Easton Marshall who earned the win with three innings of shutout relief that included four punchouts.

Hilander Dental was set to host NW Star Academy on Wednesday, before hosting the Chehalis American Legion squad on Thursday. Both games were set for 5 p.m. at Story Field.

Premier hits the road, pummels I-5 Toyota

CHEHALIS — The 2023 rendition of Kelso Premier’s 18U squad came out swinging, Tuesday, to the tune of a 15-3 victory over I-5 Toyota of Chehalis in a non-league Senior Babe Ruth game.

Premier outslugged the AAA legion squad from the Mint City by pounding out 17 hits while giving up just two. After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning Premier responded with five runs in the second and rolled the rest of the way with runs in all but two innings.

Matt Swanson led Premier at the plate by going 3-for-3 with four RBIs, a double, a triple, a walk and three runs scored. Danner Hoinowski added three hits with an RBI and two runs scored in the win.

At the top of the lineup Brett Martynowicz put up a pair of hits, drove in a run and scored twice for Premier. Peyton Bunn added two hits, two RBIs and a run to the winning tally, while Daxton Thomas posted a pair of hits and drove in a run.

Landon Patterson, Ezekiel Smith, Laken Cochran and Owen Fagerness all added base knocks and drove in runs in the win.

Hoinowski picked up the win in relief by spinning three scoreless innings with two strikeouts and no hits allowed. Kyler Shellenbarger also pitched a scoreless inning in relief for Premier.

The Kelso Premier 18's are scheduled to play the Vancouver Pilots at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Skyview High School.