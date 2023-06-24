RIDGEFIELD — Matthew Verdoorn doubled in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth to key a five-run sixth inning in a 13-8 victory for the Summer Jacks over the Ridgefield Baseball Club in the 16u Babe Ruth contest, Friday.

Steven McCabe added a two-run single and Nick Niday delivered an RBI triple to add to the Jacks' lead late.

The big inning saved the Summer Jacks after they squandered an 8-1 lead to Ridgefield who scored five runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to tie the game at 8-8. Ridgefield Baseball Club tied the game in the top of the sixth when Niday’s error at third base allowed River Leeling to score the tying run.

The Summer Jacks were dominant early as they tagged the Ridgefield starter Kamden Cast for five runs in the first inning. Cast was all over the zone, walking two and hitting a batter to open the inning. A pair of doubles by Riley Young and Niday scored three runs. A wild pitch and an RBI-groundout from Robert Coughlan completed the five-run frame.

Niday finished 3-for-4 with a double and two triples for three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Jacks offense. Kolby Knudsen also went 3-for-4 and Reece Grothoff went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs scored.

Cast was lifted after he was unable to get an out in the second inning. He allowed six earned runs on four hits, five walks and a hit batter and retired just three hitters, one via strikeout.

Grothoff earned the win for the Jacks. He started and worked three innings in which he yielded one run on two hits, three walks and struck out three.

The Summer Jacks are slated to head to Woodland on Monday to play the KWRL Roosters at 6 p.m.

Swearingen, Premier fall to Bridgetown

KENT — Kelso Premier 18u fell behind early for the second day in a row and couldn’t recover in a 9-1 loss to Bridgetown Baseball in the Perfect Game Summer Series at Kent Lake High School, Saturday.

Brynden Swearingen made the start for Kelso in the loss. The left-hander was tagged for seven runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings. Swearingen struck out five and walked two.

Seth Fillinger batted 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Braeden Bellus delivered a two-RBI double to lead the Bridgetown Baseball offense which scored one in the first and added three in the third for an early 4-0 lead.

Bridgetown scored five in the bottom of the fifth inning as it capitalized on a key fielding error by Kelso. Hits by Fillinger and Gavin Bolding kick-started the big inning which ended the game short of the scheduled seven innings.

Premier opens PG tournament with loss

KENT — Kelso Premier 18u managed just four hits in an 8-0 loss to West Coast in the Perfect Game Summer Series at Kent Lake High School, Friday night.

The Kelso Premier offense couldn’t get much going against Express starter Rudy Larson who went the distance for the complete game shutout on four hits and one walk. Larson was overpowering for much of the game and finished with 13 strikeouts.

Danner Hoinowski was the lone hitter in the Kelso lineup to find success against Larson. Hoinowski finished his day 2-for-3 with two doubles.

Parker Hewey took the loss after he gave up three unearned runs in 2 2/3 innings to open the game for Kelso Premier on the mound. He allowed five hits and one walk while being victimized by a pair of first-inning fielding errors by the infield defense behind him.

The Express scored three in the first to give Larson all the run support he needed before adding on three in the fifth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Kelso Premier (8-4) is set to continue play in the Summer Series through Sunday.