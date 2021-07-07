Summer Baseball: Roofers walk it off against Dirtbags

CASTLE ROCK — A long, warm, dusty evening lived up to the Dog Days of Summer label, as LCBC's AA Rohl Roofing came back twice to beat Rural Baseball Inc. 10-9 in 10 innings on Tuesday.

The state-champion Roofers didn’t make it look pretty, but after a tough outing at the Firecracker Classic in Longview this past weekend, skipper Mitch Margaris thought this might be just what his team needed.

“Like I told them in the huddle, we could have very easily put our heads down, walked away, and said, ‘Aw man, we screwed that one up,’ but we dig down, we go and grab three runs, and walk it off,” Margaris said. “I think the biggest thing for us is that it recaptures the momentum that we should have had rolling from State.”

RBI — which led 7-0 going into the bottom of the sixth but didn’t score again while LCBC stormed back — got the offense going again in the tenth. Caden Norton walked and Austin Stout reached on an error, setting the table for Aussie Heikkila, who flared a topspinner that bounced out of a charging outfielder’s glove in right. That alone was enough to score Norton, but then the Roofers compounded it, catching Heikkila off first but blowing the rundown to score Stout.