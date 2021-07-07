Summer Baseball: Roofers walk it off against Dirtbags

CASTLE ROCK — A long, warm, dusty evening lived up to the Dog Days of Summer label, as LCBC's AA Rohl Roofing came back twice to beat Rural Baseball Inc. 10-9 in 10 innings on Tuesday.
The state-champion Roofers didn’t make it look pretty, but after a tough outing at the Firecracker Classic in Longview this past weekend, skipper Mitch Margaris thought this might be just what his team needed.
“Like I told them in the huddle, we could have very easily put our heads down, walked away, and said, ‘Aw man, we screwed that one up,’ but we dig down, we go and grab three runs, and walk it off,” Margaris said. “I think the biggest thing for us is that it recaptures the momentum that we should have had rolling from State.”
RBI — which led 7-0 going into the bottom of the sixth but didn’t score again while LCBC stormed back — got the offense going again in the tenth. Caden Norton walked and Austin Stout reached on an error, setting the table for Aussie Heikkila, who flared a topspinner that bounced out of a charging outfielder’s glove in right. That alone was enough to score Norton, but then the Roofers compounded it, catching Heikkila off first but blowing the rundown to score Stout.
The Dirtbags brought Kalama’s Todd Tabor out from behind the plate to go for the save in the bottom of the 10th, but the Roofers went to work, and the RBI defense returned the favor from the top of the frame. After a leadoff walk, Camden Wheatley shot a single into center that skipped hard off of the outfielder for extra bases. A wild pitch later, the Roofers had two runners in scoring position — including the winning run in Karson Hawkins, who reached on another error.
Tabor got a shallow flyout to center to put an out on the board without any damage and got Kelso’s Brodie Fitzpatrick to roll over on a grounder to the left side, but the Dirtbags had one last gift for their opponents. Despite the ball being in front of them, both Wheatley and Hawkins ran on contact; Wheatley scored the tying run easily as the throw went across the diamond to tie the game, and as the ball short-hopped and bounced away from the first baseman, Hawkins was already well past third and headed for home.
“I was waving him around, we were coming with him,” Margaris said. “Once we saw that ball kick away, he was basically already past me. He read that before I even think I did.”
The high school Hilander dove in under JC Workman’s tag, and as the dust billowed up from home plate, the Roofers mobbed him.
That ended up being a fitting end to the days’ work. The two sides combined for 14 errors — possibly 13, depending on how nice a scorer wants to be on Heikkila’s flare in the 10th — at seven apiece.
RBI was clean in the field with just one error behind Woodland’s Caden Norton in five shutout innings, but then committed six behind RJ Workman, Stout, and Tabor in the final five frames.
“We just have to make plays,” RBI bench coach Nayt Taylor said. “Two ground balls to second base cost us five runs today, and a ground ball to third base cost us two. Give them credit, they hung around. That’s the second time they’ve done that to us.”
Norton and Kelso’s Canyon Rader traded blank frames to start, before the Dirtbags put up a pair of unearned runs, with the Roofer pitcher airmailing a throw to third on a sacrifice bunt. RBI finally got its first real offense of the day in the fifth, loading the bases with no outs to end Rader’s outing, and the Dirtbags immediately went to work against Fitzpatrick. Jake Comer made it 4-0 with a 2-RBI single, Norton backed that up with an RBI double, and Colby Biddix brought two more in two make it 7-0.
After that, though, the LCBC bullpen held its guests hitless the rest of the way. Gunnar Olson gave the Roofers three scoreless innings to get it to extras before giving up the error-aided rally in the 10th. Toutle Lake’s Camden Wheatley replaced him with two outs, threw one pitch, got Dylan Mills to ground out to end the inning, and promptly earned the win when his side walked off in the bottom of the frame.
LCBC got to Norton in the sixth inning to load the bases and bring a run home before the Dirtbags gave the ball to R.J. Workman. The 14-year-old from Mossyrock slowballed his way through 2 ⅓ innings, though the Roofers made it 7-4 after the sixth and struck again in the eighth, bringing a run home before the Dirtbags gave Workman the hook and put Stout on the hill with two outs. The Rainier reliever brought one run home on a wild pitch to make it 7-6, but would have gotten the Dirtbags out of the inning with a slim lead intact if not for another error on a routine grounder that tied it up.
“You see a couple kids get plunked, a couple kids take walks,” Margaris said. “They could have been greedy and doubles, but you start to get that momentum slowly, you start putting some pieces together, they start to fall, and you grab some runs.”
LCBC AA Rohl Roofing is slated to play a doubleheader at Montesano on Thursday. RBI is set for a twin bill of its own Sunday afternoon in Aberdeen.