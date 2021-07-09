Summer Baseball: Rohl Roofing sweeps Montesano in doubleheader

MONTESANO — After falling shy of their goals at the Firecracker Classic over the holiday weekend, Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s Rohl Roofing continued their work to get back on track with a road sweep of Montesano in a doubleheader on Thursday.
“I think we were able to definitely refocus and lock back in,” LCBC coach Mitchell Margaris said.
The Roofers relied on some big hits at the plate and some strong pitching performances to emerge with back-to-back wins.
Due to a busy schedule as Montesano finishes up spring football, Game 1 was scheduled to be just five innings. As such, LCBC’s Camden Wheatley made sure to shut down Montesano across all five in a 7-2 win.
“(Wheatley’s) been phenomenal this summer,” Margaris said. “He went all five for us and was probably geared up to go another inning or two.”
Wheatley notched the complete game and allowed six hits while striking out eight and walking just two batters. Margaris said he was very pleased with his pitcher's walk to strike out ratio, noting that it’s been something he’s been looking for improvement on. Montesano managed to score two runs on Wheatley, but only one of them was earned.
Both teams struggled to find any form of run production early in the game, something LCBC has some experience dealing with.
“For some reason we just love to make things interesting at the end,” Margaris said.
The fourth inning proved to be the breakthrough for both teams, but LCBC swung the bigger stick. LCBC rattled off seven runs in the top of the frame as Dominic Curl came through with the biggest swing of the game, a three-run home run down the left field line that proved to be enough to make the difference for LCBC.
Montesano responded with their only two runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth as Wheatley closed things out in the fifth.
Curl finished 1-for-2 to lead LCBC at the plate with the big three-run homer. Canyon Rader also put together a nice day at the plate and finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Game 2 went the full seven innings, but LCBC was able to find the same result in a 9-5 win. Margaris said his team answered his call to action before the game.
“I challenged them in between to try and see if we could flip that script and start from pitch one and put pressure on early and be able to go and close out a game,” he said. “They obviously responded great to it because we put up three runs in both the first and second inning and were able to just keep the momentum that way and carry it throughout the game.”
After going scoreless in their first three innings in Game 1, LCBC did most of its scoring in the first three frames of Game 2 by plating eight runs.
LCBC racked up hits early and often and finished with 13 on the game. Corbin Jensen finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Rader picked up another two hits in a 2-for-4 outing that saw him score two runs for LCBC.
Montesano matched LCBC’s eight runs with just one of their own in the bottom of the first inning to give LCBC a nice lead to carry through the game. Things got interesting in the fifth when Montesano brought three runs home to cut the LCBC lead down to 8-4.
LCBC tacked on a final run in the seventh on a solo homer from Colton Carlson. Montesano plated a run to answer in the bottom of the inning, but that was all they could muster and LCBC went home with a sweep.
Ben Muraski got the start on the mound in the nightcap for LCBC and picked up the win as he gave up just three hits in three innings and sat three Montesano batters down with strikeouts.
LCBC (9-7) plays a doubleheader against Hockinson on Sunday on the road in Brush Prairie. The first game is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. Then, Rohl will turn its attention to the Regional Tournament in Ephrata beginning on July 14.