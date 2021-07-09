Summer Baseball: Rohl Roofing sweeps Montesano in doubleheader

“For some reason we just love to make things interesting at the end,” Margaris said.

The fourth inning proved to be the breakthrough for both teams, but LCBC swung the bigger stick. LCBC rattled off seven runs in the top of the frame as Dominic Curl came through with the biggest swing of the game, a three-run home run down the left field line that proved to be enough to make the difference for LCBC.

Montesano responded with their only two runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth as Wheatley closed things out in the fifth.

Curl finished 1-for-2 to lead LCBC at the plate with the big three-run homer. Canyon Rader also put together a nice day at the plate and finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Game 2 went the full seven innings, but LCBC was able to find the same result in a 9-5 win. Margaris said his team answered his call to action before the game.

“I challenged them in between to try and see if we could flip that script and start from pitch one and put pressure on early and be able to go and close out a game,” he said. “They obviously responded great to it because we put up three runs in both the first and second inning and were able to just keep the momentum that way and carry it throughout the game.”