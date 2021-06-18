Summer Baseball: RBI wins nightcap of Day 1 at Orzel Haymaker Memorial

On the field, the slimmed-down version of the tournament — with just six teams this year — got underway, first with Kelso Premier downing LCBC AA Rohl Roofing 8-6, before the Dirtbags run-ruled the X’s 14-4 in five innings.

“We played some of our younger guys, we definitely threw some of our younger guys, and I thought for the most part we played pretty well,” Taylor said.

It definitely looked like a pair of young squads in some of their first action of the year. RBI got its scoring started early with a two-spot in the bottom of a first inning that didn’t involve a base hit. The X’s did the bulk of their scoring in a three-run third where they sent nine batters to the plate, but all of the damage came on free passes.

All told, the two teams combined to issue 18 walks — there was just one half-inning without one — and hit five batters.

RBI went into the bottom of the fifth up 9-4, but drew four straight free passes to make it 10-4, scored twice more on an error, before Centralia’s Kyuss Mano finally logged the Dirtbags’ first hit of the frame — and just their sixth of the game — to make it 13-4. Woodland’s Daymon Gressett stood on third base representing the run-rule run, and didn’t stay there long, darting home ahead of the throw on a wild pitch to end it early.