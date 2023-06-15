R.A. Long held on for a 6-5 win over Rural Baseball Inc. in the Senior Babe Ruth contest on Wednesday.

Rural Baseball scored two runs in the seventh inning after trailing 6-3, but a two-out ground out left the tying run on third base and the go-ahead run on second.

The Dirt Bags squandered a 3-0 lead that it built in the first inning. The Summer Jacks answered with three runs in the second inning before taking a 4-3 lead in the fourth. R.A. Long added insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings as Jeff Rooklidge delivered an RBI single for the eventual winning run in the sixth inning.

The RBI offense saw four hitters all notch a pair of base hits, Wednesday. Those Dirtbags were Keaton Thompson, Garrett Keeton, Jaeger Johnson and Jack Muller.

“A lot of weird stuff happened out there tonight,” Rural Baseball coach JC Workman said. “We got to see a lot of arms and we saw good things out of most of them. (I’m) looking forward to our guys learning how to talk with their gloves and bats more consistently so they give their lips a rest.”

Rural Baseball moves on to host its annual Orzy Alumni Game on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in Castle Rock. The game will kick off the 9th annual Dave Orzel Memorial Tournament which opens Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Castle Rock.

Montesano edges LCBC A’s

Montesano scored a go-ahead run in the seventh inning and was able to hang on for an 8-7 win over Lower Columbia Baseball Club in the Senior Babe Ruth contest, Wednesday.

Montesano watched as its 6-0 lead after three innings slowly dissipated as the LCBC A’s offense scored in each of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to tie the game 6-6.

Tucker Morrow batted 3-for-3 to lead the A’s offense. Brady Hamer, Jase Peterson, Brayden Hoffman and Ryder Harris all provided RBI singles for LCBC.

The LCBC A’s will look to bounce back on Friday when the team heads to Chehalis for the Brian Cox Wood Bat Tournament. The team will play the I-5 Jeep Renegades at 3:30 p.m. at W.F. West.

At The Lumberyard

JACKS 6, DIRTBAGS 5

Rural Baseball 300 000 2 — 5 9 1

R.A. Long 030 111 X — 6 12 0

Batteries: RBI — J. Cusson, G. Frewing (2), J. Larson (2), B. Thompson (3), G. Keeton (4), J. Johnson (5), J. Muller (6) and H. Gutenberger, G. Keeton; RAL — J. Rooklidge, Cadigan (6) and a catcher.

At Story Field

MONTESANO 8, A’S 7

Montesano 015 100 1 — 8 4 0

LCBC 001 321 0 — 7 8 8

Batteries: MON — N/A; LCB — B. Hoffman, A. Becerra, K. Leak and J. Peterson.