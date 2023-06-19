CHEHALIS — The Lower Columbia Baseball Club 16u Babe Ruth team advanced to the final of the Brian Cox Wood Bat Tournament but lost 8-3 to Toyota Mt. Dew on Sunday afternoon.

The A’s won three games beginning with Friday’s 4-2 win over the I-5 Jeep Renegades to reach the final.

On Saturday, the Lower Columbia Baseball Club won a 12-0 game against Tenino before falling 13-2 to Toyota Mt. Dew. The A’s Evan Peters was the standout in the shutout win in the first game.

Peters scattered three hits to the Trappers over six scoreless innings. He also walked four and struck out 11 batters. Meanwhile, Ryder Harris led the offense with a home run and the trio of Mac West, Kelly Leak and Tucker Morrow all provided two hits.

“He was dominant. He’s always around the strike zone which makes it easy to play defense behind him,” LCBC A’s coach Nayt Taylor said.

LCBC moved onto the semifinal against Wilder Baseball to open play Sunday. The A’s defeated Wilder 6-2 behind Brayden Hoffman's three hits. Hoffman also combined with starter Zander Jendro to limit Wilder to two runs on four hits from the mound.

Harris added a pair of hits and Leak had an RBI triple as LCBC scored four runs in the fifth and sixth innings to break a 2-2 tie and secure a place in the championship game. Wilder Baseball tied the game in the fourth inning against Jendro. Jendro pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run on three hits, no walks and struck out six. Hoffman pitched 2 1/3 clean innings in relief in which he allowed just one hit.

“I’m really happy with how they played offensively in particular the two Saturday games and the first game Sunday,” said Taylor. “We played really, really good defense on Sunday morning. The semifinal game was the best game we’ve played all year. Jendro gave us five really good innings.”

The win over Wilder gave LCBC a second crack at the 17u Toyota Mountain Dew squad it lost to on Saturday. Unfortunately for the A’s, the offense and defense didn’t carry over into the final as LCBC both struggled to find offense and to convert outs. The A’s finished with seven errors in the championship loss to Toyota.

If that weren’t bad enough, the offense was stymied by the Toyota starter, who didn’t allow a hit until the third inning.

“He was overpowering us,” Taylor acknowledged of Toyota’s starting pitcher. “He’s a good AA arm out of W.F. West that’s better than anybody we can throw out there.”

Toyota took a 4-0 lead in the second inning and didn’t look back. The A’s offense managed to get a run back in the third inning.

Then, with the score 5-1, the A’s put two across in the sixth by bunting their way back into the game. LCBC executed a suicide squeeze to trim the Toyota lead to 5-3. But a half-inning later, Toyota came back with three more runs to pull away.

Despite the loss in the final, coach Taylor liked what he saw from his team, which moved to 8-9 overall with a 3-2 tournament record over the weekend in Chehalis.

“I think it's the best ball we’ve played over a five-game stretch as far as a team is concerned,” said Taylor. “We’ve got the whole team available finally and it was nice to be together for three days in a row. The guys had a chance to really get to know each other.”

Dominic Settlemier led the offense with two hits in the final. He also pitched the game and went 5 2/3 innings where he allowed seven unearned runs on 10 hits and a pair of walks.

“We were awful defensively during the championship. Dom did a good job getting a lot of weak contact and we didn’t make plays behind him,” lamented Taylor.

The LCBC A’s have Monday off before returning to the diamond on Tuesday against the R.A. Long Summer Jacks at 6 p.m. at the Lumberyard.