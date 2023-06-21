CENTRALIA — The Lower Columbia Baseball Club American Legion squad extended its winning streak to seven games behind the offense of Trenton Lamb in an 11-6 win over Chehalis, Tuesday night at Wheeler Field.

Lamb had two hits and drove in three runs to lead Hilander Dental in the victory. Jake Lindstrom delivered an RBI triple and Logan Barker drove in two with a double to lend support to Lamb’s efforts. Barker also came on in relief in the sixth inning with LCBC clinging to a 7-6 lead and pitched four scoreless innings.

LCBC Hilander Dental ran out to a 7-0 lead after the first three innings before Chehalis scored six runs over the third and fourth innings to pull to within one. The Dentists tacked on insurance runs in the final three frames to pull away.

Meanwhile, Easton Marshall picked up the win for Hilander Dental after pitching the first 3 1/3 innings for LCBC.

LCBC (9-2) heads off to the Alaska Airlines Midseason Classic on Friday where it will face the South Anchorage Wolverines at 5 p.m. in Anchorage, Alaska.