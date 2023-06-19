CASTLE ROCK — The ninth annual Dave Orzel Memorial Tournament came to a close Sunday afternoon with Kelso Premier defeating TNT Elite 7-3 in the final to claim the trophy for the second consecutive season.

Kelso Premier went a perfect 5-0 over the three-day tournament to repeat as champions. The team defeated the Kelso Hilanders summer team in a little Kelso-on-Kelso crime 13-8 in the semifinal Sunday to advance to the final against TNT Elite.

In the final, Kelso Premier was led by Zeke Smith on the mound. Smith set the tone by striking out the first batter of the game on five pitches. The right-hander was given a 3-0 lead to work with after the first inning and he made it stand after firing six innings of one-run ball against Elite.

Smith showed quality command of a fastball which sat in the mid-80s to go with a slider to hold TNT to one run on three hits and four walks. He struck out eight to earn the win.

“I saw an electric fastball with control,” Kelso Premier coach Emilio Foden said. “I was excited for him. He wanted that ball on Sunday. He told the guys he was going to shove. He wanted to command the zone and he wanted to win.”

Premier scored three runs in the first inning as it loaded the bases with no outs thanks to a pair of walks and a hit batter by Elite starting pitcher Kaven Winters. Owen Combs delivered a single to right which plated two runs and Owen Fagernes drove in Combs with a groundout.

TNT Elite cut the deficit to 3-1 in the third inning when Carson Gould scored from third on a ground ball by Caiden Schultz. Kelso Premier extended its lead back to three runs by scoring in its half of the third and then went on to add three more in the fourth inning to pull away with a 7-1 lead.

Danner Hoinowski batted 3-for-4 with a pair of runs and Owen Combs went 1-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Kelso offense in the final while Fagernes added two RBIs.

Kyler Shellenbarger closed the game out in the seventh inning. Elite scored two late runs off a hit and two walks before Shellenbarger recorded the final out.

“I thought we played pretty well,” Foden noted. “There were moments where we gave up some big innings that we shouldn’t have due to walks, but the offense was what I expected our offense to be. I think offense is the strongest part of our team. One through 10 any of the guys have a chance to have a big game and lead us.”

That was certainly the case for Premier over the course of its five wins. Kelso Premier beat TNT Elite 8-2 to open its tournament on Friday. Shellenbarger was the standout in that victory after driving in five runs while he went 2-for-4 at the plate and struck out five in two innings of clean relief from the Kelso bullpen.

Kelso Premier beat the Vancouver Ravens 8-1 and the Green River Dirt Frogs 15-3 on Saturday. The team pounded out 21 hits over the span of the two victories with Jude Miller, Hoinowski, Combs and Isaac Lemmons all having multi-hit games over the course of the day. Hoinowski batted 3-for-3 with a double, walk and four RBIs in the win over the Dirt Frogs. Combs went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs while Miller was 3-for-3 with two triples and three RBIs to lead the way in the win over the Ravens.

Kelso Premier followed by scoring 13 runs on 10 hits in its win over the younger Hilanders summer team in the semifinal contest on Sunday morning. Combs was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Smith went 2-for-4 with three RBIs to carry the offense. Daxton Thomas also drove in two runs from the nine hole in the lineup.

Coach Foden said the tournament was a great experience for his kids who enjoyed every aspect of it including the Rooster chase. After a strong tournament against competitive teams, Foden believes his team is rounding into form.

“We’re on the right track. We lost a few games early in the summer that put a bad taste in our mouths,” acknowledged Foden. “It showed when we put our energy into our game, good things will happen.”

Foden didn’t have a personal connection to the late Dave Orzel, but coaches on his staff coached with Orzel and his passion for the game is an element that Foden would like to see fill his team’s dugout.

“(Dave Orzel) represented baseball with a certain passion that I want to put into my program,” said Foden.

Kelso Premier will return to the diamond in the Perfect Game Tournament up in Tacoma beginning Friday at 6 p.m. at Curtis High School.

Memorial hosts finish with losing record

It was a different story for the tournament hosts Rural Baseball Inc. who opened the memorial event with a 7-5 win in the Orzy Classic against Dirtbag alums nicknamed the Ol’ Dirty Bastards.

RBI completed its tournament 1-2 with a win Saturday over the KWRL Roosters 12-2 to salvage the weekend. The Dirtbags opened the tournament with a 15-5 loss to the Kelso Hilanders summer team on Friday and then fell 8-4 to the Clark County Lookouts in their first game Saturday.

Conner Darnell earned the win for the Dirtbags against KWRL after pitching 2 1/3 innings.

“Conner proved he can pitch despite his own doubts,” Rural Baseball Inc. coach J.C. Workman said. “Blake Howard was a doubles machine. Garrett Keaton and Hunter Gutenberger also had great weekends with the stick and the glove. Most importantly the Dirtbags remain undefeated in the barnyard olympics thanks to a diving snare by Tre Groninger in the rooster wrangle.”

Though the Dirtbags didn’t have the team success they hoped for, the event was a resounding success for the ninth year running with fans and players alike celebrating a man who brought fun, passion and a whole lot of crazy to the game of baseball.

“Tip of the cap to everyone who helped us honor the memory of the one and only Dave ‘Big Papa’ Orzel,” Workman said.