Summer Baseball: Kelso Premier places second at Orzel Tournament

WINLOCK — Kelso Premier put together a strong run at the Dave Orzel Haymaker Memorial Tournament over the weekend, but they ran out of gas in the championship game against Everett's Rival Baseball Club, losing 10-0 in five innings to finish as runners up on Sunday at Winlock High School.

RBC jumped on top early due to some struggles on the mound for Kelso. The Rival club took advantage of walks and plated seven runs in the bottom half of the opening frame to take a commanding lead at the start.

“We just didn’t throw strikes when it came down to it,” Kelso coach Emilio Foden said. “We gave up 12 free passes in the five innings and you can’t win a championship when you’re doing that.”

RBC added three more runs in the bottom of the third to take a 10-0 lead, which they were able to carry the distance as they continued to shut down Kelso’s offense.

Kelso also struggled at the plate as they were shut out and tallied just three hits. Chico Huntington, Masyn Allison and Austin McQuilliams each notched a base knock for Premier.

Despite the sour finish, Kelso had plenty to be happy about on their run to second place. Kelso opened the tournament with an 8-6 win over Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s Rohl Roofing.