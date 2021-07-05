Summer Baseball: Kelso Premier can’t catch Clark County in Firecracker Classic Championship

Kelso Premier played fast and loose throughout the Firecracker Classic as they won all three of their pool play games by 10 or more runs, but they couldn’t quite catch the Clark County Cubs in a 6-3 loss in the Championship game on Sunday at Mark Morris.
The Cubs got aggressive on the base paths and took advantage of a first-and-third opportunity to score the first run of the game and take an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Kelso looked poised to answer as they loaded the bases in the top of the second with no outs, but the next two Kelso batters struck out before the Cubs picked off the runner at first — the second time in the game a Kelso runner had been picked — to get out of the jam.
“We got picked off a couple times early in the game, I think that’s the difference right there honestly,” Kelso Premier coach Emilio Foden said. “If we don’t get picked off early there we probably put up a couple extra runs, especially with getting the bases loaded there and that’s the difference in the ballgame.”
The Cubs loaded the bases themselves in the bottom of the second, but they were able to take advantage of it. A walk brought one run home before an RBI single knocked another run home to push Clark County’s lead to 3-0.
After a short inning at the plate for Kelso, the Cubs doubled their lead in the third inning with a couple RBI knocks and then a wild pitch to jump up 6-0.
Kelso showed that they still had some life in them as they finally got on the board in the top of the fourth on an infield single by Kyler Schellenbarger that scored Daxton Thomas to break Premier’s scoreless spell.
Foden said the focus all weekend was on having fun, but noticed his team tightening up early in the game before settling in.
“As we kept going we kept getting looser and looser,” he said.
After a three-up, three-down inning for Kelso, they clawed back even further with some fireworks on the Fourth. Masyn Allison stepped in the box and clobbered the first pitch he saw which left the park on a line and in a hurry for a two-run home run that scored Zeke Smith and cut the Cubs’ lead down to just three.
“I thought Masyn had a really good swing there in the middle of the game and kept us right back into it,” Foden said.
Allison said he took some of his coach’s advice before stepping into the box.
“I was thinking first pitch fastball right down the middle,” Allison said. “He was humming them in that inning right down the middle. Coach told me to take a step up in the box and I made that adjustment and put a swing on it and it just felt amazing.”
Despite the late momentum, Kelso couldn’t string together anymore runs despite holding the Cubs at bay and fell just short of the Firecracker Classic Championship.
Allison finished the game as the leader at the plate for Kelso and went 1-for-3 with the two-run homer. Schellenbarger also finished 1-for-3 with an RBI for Kelso.
Matthew Kinswa got the start on the mound for Kelso and allowed three earned runs on seven hits before he was relieved by Austin McQuilliams in the third. Kris Tsinnajinne replaced McQuilliams in the fourth and played out the remainder of the game as he allowed just two hits across three innings of relief work and struck out four batters in the process.
Kelso (21-7-1) is still waiting for their chance to “break through,” Foden said, as four of their seven losses have come in the championship games of tournaments.
Despite the sour ending, Foden felt his team accomplished their main goal of the tournament over the holiday weekend.
“We had fun,” he said. “I thought the guys had a lot of fun this weekend. They went down to the Lake, really enjoyed Lake Sacajawea events, they bonded as a group they had fun in the dugout. That was the biggest thing coming into this weekend.”
Allison agreed that it was a good time for the whole team as their enthusiasm in the dugout was constant throughout the weekend.
“We’re all friends, we’re all buddies,” he said. ‘We’re just having so much fun. Nice weather, the summer is nice and hot and everyone’s feeling good.”