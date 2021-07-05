Summer Baseball: Kelso Premier can’t catch Clark County in Firecracker Classic Championship

Kelso Premier played fast and loose throughout the Firecracker Classic as they won all three of their pool play games by 10 or more runs, but they couldn’t quite catch the Clark County Cubs in a 6-3 loss in the Championship game on Sunday at Mark Morris.

The Cubs got aggressive on the base paths and took advantage of a first-and-third opportunity to score the first run of the game and take an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Kelso looked poised to answer as they loaded the bases in the top of the second with no outs, but the next two Kelso batters struck out before the Cubs picked off the runner at first — the second time in the game a Kelso runner had been picked — to get out of the jam.

“We got picked off a couple times early in the game, I think that’s the difference right there honestly,” Kelso Premier coach Emilio Foden said. “If we don’t get picked off early there we probably put up a couple extra runs, especially with getting the bases loaded there and that’s the difference in the ballgame.”

The Cubs loaded the bases themselves in the bottom of the second, but they were able to take advantage of it. A walk brought one run home before an RBI single knocked another run home to push Clark County’s lead to 3-0.