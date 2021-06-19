Summer Baseball: Idaho Catch walk-off LCBC in Cowlitz Classic

Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s AAA team Hilander Dental held a late lead at David Story Field on Friday, but the Idaho Catch put together a late run to beat LCBC 6-5 in walk off fashion in a time-shortened six inning game.
After LCBC didn’t allow a runner to reach base by walk or hit-by-pitch in the season opener on Thursday, the Dentists' pitching staff couldn’t replicated the success. They walked six batters and two reached after being hit by a pitch. The defense also struggled and made errors in crucial spots in the loss.
“Too many free passes,” LCBC coach Joe Bair said. “So between walks and hit-by-pitches and the inning where they scored three runs we had two errors. The reality of it is that we didn’t play good enough to win.”
LCBC fell behind early when starter Tristan Warden hit a batter with the bases loaded in the bottom of the second. The Catch still had the bases loaded with one out when Joey Strange took the mound in relief of Warden. Strange got out of the jam with a strikeout and a ground out without allowing another run.
“I thought Joey Strange did a great job in relief,” Bair said. “Came in with the bases loaded and we kind of felt like we got what we wanted out of him.”
LCBC bounced back quickly in the top half of the third. Shayden Jones got things rolling for LCBC with a leadoff triple to put a runner 90 feet from tying the game up. Jones scored on a single by Stephen Rooklidge to even the game at one. Rooklidge later scored on a single from Jacobi Allen to give LCBC the lead. Jackson Toms scored a third run in the inning for LCBC on a balk after he reached on an infield single and LCBC took a 3-1 advantage.
The Catch wasted no time regaining the lead. More troubles with walks and errors gave the Catch two lead off runners and a second error in the inning gave up a run before a double from the Catch’s Caden Yesford knocked another run in to tie the game. The Catch’s Dylan Gonzalez singled up the middle to score Yesford and give the Catch the lead again at 4-3.
Once again, it was Jones with the answer for LCBC. Jones hit a two-run home run on a bomb to right field in the top of the fourth to take the lead right back at 5-4.
After a lot of back-and-forth, things were quiet in the fifth inning. Kolten Lindstrom came in to relieve Strange on the mound in the bottom half of the inning to get out of a jam for LCBC.
LCBC couldn’t add to its lead in the sixth and the Catch capitalized in the bottom of the inning.
Once again, mistakes plagued LCBC. The leadoff batter reached on a throwing error before the next batter was hit by a pitch. A sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position where the Catch’s Noah Palomares singled to score both. The Catch proceeded to storm the field like a walk off, which confused many in the LCBC dugout, and after clearing the field, they stormed it immediately again after the game was called due to the tournament’s time limit rules.
“Their kid came up with a big hit and they got their bunt down when they had to,” Bair said. “They executed, so yeah, they played well.”
Jones has yet to record an out through two games of the summer season. He finished 2-for-2 with the two-run homer and two walks and two runs scored to lead LCBC against the Catch on Friday. Allen finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two singles on the game.
Friday marked the second straight game where LCBC had to fight out of an early deficit to regain the lead, only they couldn’t hang onto it this time.
“It would be nice to get a lead early in the game,” Bair said. “There are some guys that are competing for spots that took called third strikes. We battled back but still, I think we should’ve been able to score more runs.”
Struggles in the field and on the mound had LCBC playing catch up early.
“It started on the mound,” Bair said. “When your starter doesn’t get through the second inning that makes it real tough.”
Bair remained optimistic, as LCBC is only two games into a 40-game season. He expects players to come around and the lineup to gain more consistency as players show what they are capable of.
“We get to play two (on Saturday) so we could end up 3-1 and be feeling pretty good about ourselves,” he said.
LCBC (1-1) moved on two play a doubleheader on Saturday. First up is the Northwest Star Eagles at 12:30 p.m., followed by Showtime North College Prep at 3 p.m.