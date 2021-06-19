Summer Baseball: Idaho Catch walk-off LCBC in Cowlitz Classic

Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s AAA team Hilander Dental held a late lead at David Story Field on Friday, but the Idaho Catch put together a late run to beat LCBC 6-5 in walk off fashion in a time-shortened six inning game.

After LCBC didn’t allow a runner to reach base by walk or hit-by-pitch in the season opener on Thursday, the Dentists' pitching staff couldn’t replicated the success. They walked six batters and two reached after being hit by a pitch. The defense also struggled and made errors in crucial spots in the loss.

“Too many free passes,” LCBC coach Joe Bair said. “So between walks and hit-by-pitches and the inning where they scored three runs we had two errors. The reality of it is that we didn’t play good enough to win.”

LCBC fell behind early when starter Tristan Warden hit a batter with the bases loaded in the bottom of the second. The Catch still had the bases loaded with one out when Joey Strange took the mound in relief of Warden. Strange got out of the jam with a strikeout and a ground out without allowing another run.

“I thought Joey Strange did a great job in relief,” Bair said. “Came in with the bases loaded and we kind of felt like we got what we wanted out of him.”