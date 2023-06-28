Hilander Dental stayed hot in the world of endless summer, Tuesday, by sweeping a pair of games in the Todd Ryan Memorial Tournament and advancing to the championship game at the Bumpus Ballfields in Wasilla, Alaska.

After posting an impressive win over Eugene on Monday, the Lower Columbia Baseball Club contingent kept on pounding the baseball on Day 2 of the tournament in order to improve to 3-0. The Dentists recorded an 11-1 win over the Wasilla Road Warriors and a 7-5 victory over the Palmer Pioneers to reach the title tilt.

Against the hosts the LCBC 18u squad saw Connor Wesemann launch a moon shot over the left field wall for a three-run home run. Kolen LIndstrom and Kadeyn Lyster each added 2-RBI doubles in the win over Wasilla.

On the hump Talon McGrorty and Austin Lindsquist combined to toss a one-hitter to help the Dentists secure the mercy rule victory in just five innings.

While the contest against Palmer was closer, the LCBC bunch never trailed on the way to the two-run victory.

After staking out a 1-0 lead in the third inning Hilander Dental added two more runs in the top of the fourth. Palmer tied the game up in the bottom half of the fifth by scratching three runs across off of Mitchell Lindsey.

LCBC retook the lead at 5-3 in the top of the sixth but once again saw the Pioneers battle back to tie things up. That put the Dentists into position for some theatrics when they managed to post the go-ahead run and a little insurance in the top of the seventh.

Deker Bartell wound up with the win after allowing two runs over two innings of relief. Lindsey allowed three runs over five innings as the starting pitcher for LCBC.

Hilander Dental was led at the plate by Jake Lindstrom, who posted three hits that included a pair of 2-RBI doubles. Lindquist added a pair of knocks with a double in the mix, while Talon McGrorty and Trenton Lamb each put up two hits.

Hilander Dental was set to rematch against Eugene on Wednesday to determine the tournament champion.