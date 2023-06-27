Switching the setting from Anchorage to Wasilla while still remaining in the land of abundant aurora borealis, the Lower Columbia Baseball Club entered the Todd Ryan Memorial Tournament with a bang, Monday. Playing on the Bumpus Ballfields, Hilander Dental executed an 11-1 victory over the Eugene Challengers in American Legion baseball action.

“The win avenged Sunday's 13-1 loss to Eugene and broke the Challengers 23 game win streak,” noted LCBC coach Joe Bair.

That previous loss took place over the weekend at the Alaska 529 Midseason Classic, but the rematch was a different story for the Lower Columbia boys on their excursion beyond the lower 48.

Camden Wheatley earned the win on the hump for Hilander Dental, holding the Challengers to just one unearned run over 5 ⅓ innings while allowing just two hits. Logan Barker closed the game out with 1 ⅔ innings of scoreless relief for the Dentists.

Easton Marshall helped the LCBC 18u offensive unit get off to a good start by going 3-for-3 with a double and two stolen bases. Hilander Dental went up 2-0 in the first inning and led 3-0 before Eugene pushed a run across in the bottom of the second frame.

Hilander Dental added four runs in the third inning to give the pitching staff all the breathing room it would need.

Deker Bartell posted a double with three RBIs in the win, while Connor Wesemann notched a 2-RBI double. Trenton Lamb added two hits for the Dentists.

Lower Columbia Baseball Club was set to continue play in the Todd Ryan Memorial Tournament with two games on Tuesday back at the Bumpus Ballfields in Wasilla, Alaska.