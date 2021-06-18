Summer Baseball: Edwards goes the distance, LCBC wins Cowlitz Classic opener

LCBC got some insurance in the sixth when Drew Miller singled to lead off the inning and came around to score on a throwing error by the catcher while Miller stole third.

Edwards closed the game out on the bump in the top of the seventh and capped the game on a high not with back-to-back strikeouts. Although he finished with two strikeouts, Edwards was thankful for his defense having his back when the ball was put into play.

“I’m not really a big strikeout pitcher so when I do get those ground balls and I have a defense that can make that play every single time, that’s the best thing ever, that’s all I can ask for,” he said.

Jones had a strong night at the plate and finished 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs on two singles and also worked the count with two walks on the game. Miller also finished 2-for-2 with two walks and a run scored on the night for LCBC.

Overall, Bair said the team is still figuring out how to play together as they have had an unusually long layoff with high school baseball seasons ending earlier than normal due to the seasons shifting due to COVID-19.