Summer Baseball: Edwards goes the distance, LCBC wins Cowlitz Classic opener

The Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s AAA team kicked off the American Legion season on Sunday with a 5-3 win over I-5 Tacoma/Mountain Dew in the opening game of the Cowlitz Classic at David Story Field.
LCBC’s Kaleb Edwards got a chance to start on the mound on a field that he better get familiar with as he’s signed on to play for LCC next spring. Edwards took a liking to his future home quickly as he went the distance with a complete game, allowing six hits while striking out five batters.
“I felt pretty good,” Edwards said. “I felt like I was spotting up. I was able to hit the inside half as well today. Living low the whole time so I think that helped out a lot. I was able to spring the breaking ball.”
LCBC coach Joe Bair said that he was pleased with Edwards’ first outing and that there were “no free passes” as no I-5 batters reached base via walk or hit-by-pitch.
The only hiccup in Edwards’ start came in the second inning. After an error left runners on second and third, back-to-back RBI singles and a run on a wild pitch gave I-5 an early 3-0 lead.
Bair said he chose not to give his players a specific message after they fell down early in order to learn more about his new team.
“I kind of wanted to see how they responded,” he said. “We’re still getting to know each other. We’ve got guys from 10 or 11 different schools so they’re just kind of getting to know each other.”
LCBC looked poised to respond when they loaded the bases with just one out in the bottom half of the third inning. But LCBC couldn’t capitalize as back-to-back infield pop-ups retired the side.
“We had guys on base the first couple innings, we just didn’t get the big hit,” Bair said. “I think some of that is that we’ve been facing live pitching against ourselves, but some of these guys haven’t been in game situations for a month.”
LCBC was finally able to answer I-5’s second inning in the bottom of the fourth. A single from Kolten Lindstrom knocked in Jackson Toms and put LCBC on the scoreboard. LCBC proceeded to load the bases before recording the first out of the inning, but consecutive strikeouts left them in danger of leaving the bases loaded again.
With two outs, Shayden Jones answered the call for LCBC. Jones sent a line drive back up the middle that got past the shortstop and knocked in Duane Falls and Lindstrom to tie the game at 3-3.
“Just to try to stay within ourselves,” Jones said of his mindset at the plate. “That at-bat I started chasing pitches and then I focused in and found a pitch I could drive and drove it.”
LCBC took the lead the next inning as Stephen Rooklidge scored on a wild pitch after coming in to pinch run for Tristan Warden who reached base after being hit by a pitch.
LCBC got some insurance in the sixth when Drew Miller singled to lead off the inning and came around to score on a throwing error by the catcher while Miller stole third.
Edwards closed the game out on the bump in the top of the seventh and capped the game on a high not with back-to-back strikeouts. Although he finished with two strikeouts, Edwards was thankful for his defense having his back when the ball was put into play.
“I’m not really a big strikeout pitcher so when I do get those ground balls and I have a defense that can make that play every single time, that’s the best thing ever, that’s all I can ask for,” he said.
Jones had a strong night at the plate and finished 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs on two singles and also worked the count with two walks on the game. Miller also finished 2-for-2 with two walks and a run scored on the night for LCBC.
Overall, Bair said the team is still figuring out how to play together as they have had an unusually long layoff with high school baseball seasons ending earlier than normal due to the seasons shifting due to COVID-19.
“For us, we’re still trying to figure out who is on our top five in our order,” Bair said. “We’ve got a couple guys gone that are on senior trips and whatnot and they’ll play into that too…it’s basically auditions for the next three weeks.”
Jones said he can already start to feel the bond forming.
“We all kind of clicked real fast,” Jones said. “We’re playing like we’ve been together for years.”
Edwards is excited for the potential of the team.
“This year it’s totally different and I love it,” Edwards said. “I think we’re going to pretty well. We’re going to click eventually — we’re all brand new from different high schools — but overall I think it’s a great group of guys and I think once we do click we’re going to be really good.”
Bair said he would have liked to have seen some more success in big situations on offense, but his players were able to step up when it mattered.
“We did get some clutch hits when we needed it and we were patient at the plate,” the LCBC skipper said. “Got some walks and whatnot and took advantage of some things.”
Until they get in a rhythm at the plate, Bair said Thursday’s win will be the template for winning games early in the season.
“I really think that in the next couple weeks our bats will heat up, but right now, we’re going to just try to rely on our defense and our pitching,” he said.
LCBC (1-0) was back at Story Field at 5:30 p.m., Friday, against Idaho Catch. The Cowlitz Classic will run the rest of the weekend at David Story Field.