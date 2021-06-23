Summer Baseball: Dirtbags split with Bay when sun runs out

WINLOCK — Rural Baseball Inc. had themselves a typically strange day at the ballpark, Tuesday, taking Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Hudson’s Bay Cubs via walk-off before daylight, or the lack thereof, left the Dirtbags on the wrong end of a 5-2 score in the third inning of the nightcap.
RBI fell behind early in the first contest before storming back for an 8-7 win in front of their faithful fanatics.
RJ Workman pitched 3 ⅓ innings of effective relief, allowing just one hit and striking out five along the way, in order to bridge the gap for the Dirtbags and set the stage for their comeback.
Daymon Gressett powered the Dirtbags at the plate with four hits in as many tries while swiping four bags and scoring two runs. Dylan Mills added three hits with an easy swing, plus a stolen base and two run scored. Todd Tabor also had a pair of base knocks in the win.
After taking the lead in the third inning RBI saw the tables turn in the top of the fifth inning when the Cubs plated three runs thanks to a docket of free passes and one timely hit. That half inning of offense left the Cubs with a 7-6 lead that only seemed to stir the fire of the never-say-die Dirtbags.
After Mills started the sevening inning with a single he quickly moved along to third base by swiping a pair of bases and a passed ball brought him in to score. Then Gressett stepped to the plate and added his fourth hit of the game to the book before following Mills’ lead and stealing both second and third base with two outs. When Caden Norton hit a groundball to shortstop that was mishandled both Norton and Gressett wound up safe and the Dirtbags were free to storm the field in celebration.
Mekhi Morlin earned the win for RBI with 2 ⅓ innings of shutout baseball down the stretch. He allowed one hit while striking out three batters.
In Game 2 the Dirtbags repeated their poor habits by falling behind by four runs in the first frame due to walks and errors. A two-run bottom of the first inning brought the home team within striking distance but the comeback never got off the ground due to the sun sinking below the horizon. As a result, the game was called off due to darkness after three innings of play.
JC Workman pitched well in one inning of relief for RBI and would have escaped entirely unscathed except a hidden ball trick orchestrated by shortstop Jack Boothe was too sneaky for even the umpires to see.
Kyuss Mano led the Dirtbags’ offense in the evening affair with an RBI single a stolen base and a run scored. Rowdy Kirkendoll added a single for RBI.
“We should probably learn how to play a game without relying on a late-game rally to push us over the top,” RBI pitching coach Nayt Taylor said. “And our pitchers need to throw more strikes.”
Of course, it wasn’t all bad for the Dirtbags.
“We saw some good things out of some guys who got an opportunity in new positions today,” Taylor added. “We’re pretty close to getting our lineup dialed in.”