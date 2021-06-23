Summer Baseball: Dirtbags split with Bay when sun runs out

WINLOCK — Rural Baseball Inc. had themselves a typically strange day at the ballpark, Tuesday, taking Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Hudson’s Bay Cubs via walk-off before daylight, or the lack thereof, left the Dirtbags on the wrong end of a 5-2 score in the third inning of the nightcap.

RBI fell behind early in the first contest before storming back for an 8-7 win in front of their faithful fanatics.

RJ Workman pitched 3 ⅓ innings of effective relief, allowing just one hit and striking out five along the way, in order to bridge the gap for the Dirtbags and set the stage for their comeback.

Daymon Gressett powered the Dirtbags at the plate with four hits in as many tries while swiping four bags and scoring two runs. Dylan Mills added three hits with an easy swing, plus a stolen base and two run scored. Todd Tabor also had a pair of base knocks in the win.

After taking the lead in the third inning RBI saw the tables turn in the top of the fifth inning when the Cubs plated three runs thanks to a docket of free passes and one timely hit. That half inning of offense left the Cubs with a 7-6 lead that only seemed to stir the fire of the never-say-die Dirtbags.