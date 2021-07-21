Summer Baseball: Dirtbags flattened by MAC truck

WINLOCK — When Rural Baseball Inc. signed up for a nine inning affair with no ten-run rule on Tuesday it’s likely they were looking for an entirely different experience than the one they endured. Committing 10 errors on the day, the Dirtbags fell behind early and could only watch as the boys from MAC ran away with a 15-3 win in non-league summer baseball action.

“Looked like we were playing a game of kick ball on defense,” Rural Baseball pitching coach Nayt Taylor said.

In the top of the first a pair of errors led to a run coming home on a wild pitch, and then a bases loaded double by Chris Rivera brought in three more runs to set the tone right out of the chute. MAC went on to add runs in all but two innings.

RJ Workman was a bright spot on the hill for the Dirtbags. The freshman hurler pitched well in four innings of relief with two earned runs and five strikeouts to his name.

“RJ threw the ball really well, mixing speeds,” Taylor said.

Austin Stout of Rainier turned in a sterling inning in the top of the ninth on the mound, allowing just one walk with a pair of strikeouts at the top of the MAC order.