Summer Baseball: Dirtbags flattened by MAC truck

WINLOCK — When Rural Baseball Inc. signed up for a nine inning affair with no ten-run rule on Tuesday it’s likely they were looking for an entirely different experience than the one they endured. Committing 10 errors on the day, the Dirtbags fell behind early and could only watch as the boys from MAC ran away with a 15-3 win in non-league summer baseball action.
“Looked like we were playing a game of kick ball on defense,” Rural Baseball pitching coach Nayt Taylor said.
In the top of the first a pair of errors led to a run coming home on a wild pitch, and then a bases loaded double by Chris Rivera brought in three more runs to set the tone right out of the chute. MAC went on to add runs in all but two innings.
RJ Workman was a bright spot on the hill for the Dirtbags. The freshman hurler pitched well in four innings of relief with two earned runs and five strikeouts to his name.
“RJ threw the ball really well, mixing speeds,” Taylor said.
Austin Stout of Rainier turned in a sterling inning in the top of the ninth on the mound, allowing just one walk with a pair of strikeouts at the top of the MAC order.
In the second inning RBI starting pitcher Caden Norton led things off with a triple to right field that led to the Dirtbags’ first run of the game. Jesse Towns added a hit and drove in a run. Ryan Bloomstrom, JC Workman and Hunter Gutenberger added hits for Rural Baseball.
For MAC, Brody Rustemeyer was a defensive standout at shortstop and he also cracked a homerun in the seventh inning to squash any remaining hope in the home dugout. Easton Snider had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run and Mason Ubias was 2-for-4 with a double in the win.
Bruce Giuntoli earned the win in relief for MAC with three shutout innings to end it.
As for the Dirtbags, they spent some time running, and some more time sweating it out as they talked through the pain in preparation for seven more games over the next five days.
“No energy and no fight for all nine innings,” Taylor said. “It was embarrassing and a stain on the summer.”
RBI (11-10) was set to host Kelso Premier on Wednesday in Winlock before heading to Story Field on Friday for a doubleheader against LCBC Hilander Dental starting at 3:30 p.m.