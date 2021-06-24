Summer Baseball: Dirtbags fall from grace at Fort

VANCOUVER — Rural Baseball Inc. squandered an 11-0 lead against Fort Vancouver on Wednesday on the way to an 19-18 loss in non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball action.

The Dirtbags put up five runs in the second inning and six more in the third frame to carve out their lead. Caden Norton put a bow on the outburst with a three-run home run that traveled an estimated 412 feet over the tall left-centerfield wall.

Norton added a double and three runs scored to his tally before the day was through but after a flurry of substitutions the momentum swung rapidly back to the home side.

The Fort Bulldogs scored eight runs in the fourth inning to get back in the game and then kept pounding the baseball off of a laundry list of RBI relievers.

Dylan Mills pitched the first two innings for the Dirtbags, allowing no runs and no hits during his tour of duty.

However, a six-run seventh inning from the Bulldogs proved to be RBI’s undoing. Originally slated to go nine innings, the game was canceled due to dwindling daylight as soon as the home team took their first lead of the game.