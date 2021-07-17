Summer Baseball: Dentists win walk-off, lose walk-off in Denver

Cooney saw the game out, getting out of the sixth with a double play — the third the Dentists turned in the game — and then sent Rock Canyon down in order in the top of the seventh. He struck out two and didn’t allow any baserunners, and because of the walk-off, earned the win.

Immediately after the celebration ended, though, the Dentists had another game to play, and this time they played the other side of the coin. Going up against the Topeka Scrappers, it was LCBC falling behind early, roaring back with one big inning, then losing in the final frame.

The Scrappers jumped ahead with a four-run first on the back of a wild start from Allen, who walked four batters and didn’t get out of the inning. Jackson Toms came in to settle things down, and the Dentists got the bats going in the third, blasting off for seven runs to make it 8-4.

Come fourth, Topeka tied it up, and despite LCBC retaking a 9-8 lead in the top of the fifth, the Scrappers got to Cooney like Rock Canyon couldn’t, scoring a pair in the bottom of the sixth to walk off in a time-shortened game.