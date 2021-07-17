Summer Baseball: Dentists win walk-off, lose walk-off in Denver

DENVER, Colo. — Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s AAA squad, sponsored by Hilander Dental, had itself a day full of drama Friday to kick off its weekend at the Summer Pallooza, trading walk-offs with a 5-4 victory over Rock Canyon (Colo.) and a 10-9 loss to the Topeka (Kan.) Scrappers.
Jacobi Allen provided the big hit for the Dentists in their win; after Kalama’s Shayden Jones led off the bottom of the seventh with a double, the St. Helens product shot an RBI single into center to end it.
That punctuated a big game for the top of the Lower Columbia order. Allen went 3-for-4 with three RBIs on the morning. He, Jones, and Kelso’s Tegan Connors combined to rack up six of the Dentists’ 10 hits from the first three spots in the lineup.
Kaleb Edwards looked good in the start for the first three innings, but Rock Canyon roared to life in the top of the fourth, pounding out four runs to turn a 2-0 lead into a 4-2 deficit for the Dentists.
LCBC came back to tie the game up immediately in the bottom of the fourth, and Edwards settled back down in the fifth to keep the game even, finishing his outing with five strikeouts and four runs allowed on seven hits and two walks.
The Dentists tried to stay with an Oregon core on the mound, giving the ball to Duane Falls for the sixth, but the Warrenton hurler walked two batters before getting the quick pull, and Kalama’s Ryan Cooney stepped in.
Cooney saw the game out, getting out of the sixth with a double play — the third the Dentists turned in the game — and then sent Rock Canyon down in order in the top of the seventh. He struck out two and didn’t allow any baserunners, and because of the walk-off, earned the win.
Immediately after the celebration ended, though, the Dentists had another game to play, and this time they played the other side of the coin. Going up against the Topeka Scrappers, it was LCBC falling behind early, roaring back with one big inning, then losing in the final frame.
The Scrappers jumped ahead with a four-run first on the back of a wild start from Allen, who walked four batters and didn’t get out of the inning. Jackson Toms came in to settle things down, and the Dentists got the bats going in the third, blasting off for seven runs to make it 8-4.
Come fourth, Topeka tied it up, and despite LCBC retaking a 9-8 lead in the top of the fifth, the Scrappers got to Cooney like Rock Canyon couldn’t, scoring a pair in the bottom of the sixth to walk off in a time-shortened game.
Connors, Jones, and Allen — and later Toms, subbing in for Allen — once again led the offense from the top of the lineup, going a combined 5-for-8 with three walks and four runs scored. Below them, Naselle’s Kolten Lindstrom went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Sean McFarland and Edwards both drove in a pair of runs.