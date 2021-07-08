Summer Baseball: Dentists sweep opening day at GSL College Showcase

CENTRALIA — Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s AAA Hilander Dental squad pulled out a pair of come-from-behind wins Wednesday, opening its run at the GSL College Showcase with a 7-4 victory over Dragons Green Elite and a 6-5 walk-off against Diamond Sports Premier.

Naselle sophomore Kolten Lindstrom paced the Dentists in their opener, tossing a seven-strikeout complete game and allowing four runs on six hits. For four innings, though, it looked like he might not get enough support from his team on offense, but LCBC exploded for a four-spot in the top of the fifth to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 5-3 lead, and then added two more insurance runs in the seventh for good measure.

Kalama’s Shayden Jones went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, and two RBIs. Right behind him in the order, Jacobi Allen drove two runs in himself.

Kaleb Edwards and Carson Ness both went 2-for-3 with a double, and Sean McFarland added a hit, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.

The Dentists jumped out to an early lead in their second game of the day, but saw Diamond Sports Premier pull back with a run in the third, two in the fourth, and one in the fifth off of starter Drew Miller to make it 4-2.