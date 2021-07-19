Summer Baseball: Dentists shut down Slammers in Denver

DENVER, Colo. — Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s (AAA) Hilander Dental team settled in to shut down the Broomfield Slammers at the plate in a 7-2 win at the Summer Palooza Tournament on Saturday.

LCBC found itself playing from behind early as the Slammers scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the opening frame to take a 1-0 advantage at the start. But the Dentists didn’t take long to work their way out of the hole.

Duane Falls singled to centerfield to score Ryan Cooney in the bottom of the second to knot the game at 1-1, before an error on a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded saw Stephen Rooklidge thrown out on a force at home. But a throwing error from the Slammers’ catcher allowed Justin Morris to score and give LCBC a 2-1 lead.

Kolten Lindstrom made a strong start on the bump for the Dentists. Lindstrom struck out four batters in four full innings of work and allowed just one earned run on five hits.