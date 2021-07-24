Summer Baseball: Dentists clean up Dirtbags

LCBC AAA Hilander Dental finished off its season in sweeping fashion by beating Rural Baseball Inc. in both sides of a doubleheader at Story Field on Friday, winning 13-3 in five innings to start the afternoon and 4-1 in seven to end it.

The Dentists dented the scoreboard in all five of their trips to the plate in the first game, putting up four crooked numbers. After RBI jumped out with two runs in the top of first, LCBC answered, then put up another pair to take a 4-3 lead in the second. While the Dirtbags stalled out on offense against Justin Morris, LCBC kept going, adding a run in the third before putting up four runs in back-to-back innings to walk off with the run-rule win in the bottom of the fifth.

Stephen Rooklidge went 3-for-3 to lead the Dentists, while Duane Falls and Joey Strange both added two hits and Shayden Jones had a double to go along with four RBIs.

Caden Norton and Mickey Woodward both had extra-base hits for the Dirtbags. Todd Tabor went 1-for-1 with a hit-by-pitch and a run scored.