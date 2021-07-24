Summer Baseball: Dentists clean up Dirtbags

LCBC AAA Hilander Dental finished off its season in sweeping fashion by beating Rural Baseball Inc. in both sides of a doubleheader at Story Field on Friday, winning 13-3 in five innings to start the afternoon and 4-1 in seven to end it.
The Dentists dented the scoreboard in all five of their trips to the plate in the first game, putting up four crooked numbers. After RBI jumped out with two runs in the top of first, LCBC answered, then put up another pair to take a 4-3 lead in the second. While the Dirtbags stalled out on offense against Justin Morris, LCBC kept going, adding a run in the third before putting up four runs in back-to-back innings to walk off with the run-rule win in the bottom of the fifth.
Stephen Rooklidge went 3-for-3 to lead the Dentists, while Duane Falls and Joey Strange both added two hits and Shayden Jones had a double to go along with four RBIs.
Caden Norton and Mickey Woodward both had extra-base hits for the Dirtbags. Todd Tabor went 1-for-1 with a hit-by-pitch and a run scored.
LCBC wasn’t able to keep up the offensive output in Game 2, but took advantage of six RBI errors, four walks, and two hit batters. The Dentists took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning before striking for three more in the third, punctuated by Jacobi Allen shooting a single through a drawn-in infield with the bases loaded to plate a pair of runs.
Jackson Toms went three innings in the start, allowing a run on two hits and three walks and finishing with three strikeouts to earn the win. He handed the ball off to Duane Falls, who struck out seven in four shutout frames.
Ryan Bloomstrom held his own for the Dirtbags on the hill, going six innings and allowing just two hits and two earned runs, but the mishaps behind him, along with a lack off much run support, gave him the hard-luck loss.
Norton added his second 1-for-1 box score, belting a double to pair with a triple in the opener.
RBI was set to continue its season with a doubleheader in Hockinson on Sunday.