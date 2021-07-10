Summer Baseball: Dentists can't shake early deficit against Shoreline

CENTRALIA — Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s AAA Hilander Dental put together some big hits in its third game at the GSL College Showcase at Wheeler Field on Friday, but it couldn’t overcome an early deficit, losing 12-7 to the Shoreline Royals.
“We fell behind early and when you’re playing catch up it’s tough,” LCBC coach Joe Bair said. “There’s very little room for error.”
Ryan Cooney and Shayden Jones each left the yard for LCBC; Cooney hit a two-run shot, and Jones hit a solo homer, in front of the right set of eyes.
“On a positive note, we hit two balls out, one of them was in front of a college coach there to see that guy,” Bair said.
Jones, who graduated from Kalama this spring, took advantage of his opportunity and headed out to Yakima after the game to participate in the All-State series on Saturday. Bair said he hopes the strong showing on Friday will lead to an opportunity for Jones.
Shoreline started the game with some excitement and scored two runs in the top half of the opening frame to take an early lead, but LCBC had an answer in the bottom half of the inning with two runs of its own to even the score.
The Royals stayed hot and brought home four more in the second inning to take the lead back. LCBC answered with a run in the bottom of thinning and another in the third to cut the lead down to 6-4.
Shoreline once again put together a big inning in the fourth to separate from LCBC once again with three more runs to go up 9-4. LCBC wasn’t done at the plate and put together another three spot to pull the score to 9-7, but the Royals had the last laugh with three runs in the sixth to put the lead out of reach.
Kaleb Edwards went 2-for-4 at the plate and Carson Ness knocked an RBI double.
Duane Falls started on the mound for LCBC and had a shaky start; Justin Morris relieved him in the second after the Royals put up five runs on four hits. Morris went 2 1/3 and gave up one earned run on two hits, but free passes and errors behind him allowed Shoreline to score four runs while he was on the bump.
Jacobi Allen finished the game on the hill for LCBC. He pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits for LCBC.
Bair said he would’ve liked to have seen a cleaner game from his team and said the focus needed to be on consistency defensively and working on getting ahead in the count on the mound by throwing strikes more consistently.
“I think it’s just not taking pitches off,” Bair said. “Whether it be on the mound or defensively.”
Hilander Dental (8-11) finishes the tournament with a 2-1 record and will play Northwest Star Academy at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex.