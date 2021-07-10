Summer Baseball: Dentists can't shake early deficit against Shoreline

Shoreline once again put together a big inning in the fourth to separate from LCBC once again with three more runs to go up 9-4. LCBC wasn’t done at the plate and put together another three spot to pull the score to 9-7, but the Royals had the last laugh with three runs in the sixth to put the lead out of reach.

Kaleb Edwards went 2-for-4 at the plate and Carson Ness knocked an RBI double.

Duane Falls started on the mound for LCBC and had a shaky start; Justin Morris relieved him in the second after the Royals put up five runs on four hits. Morris went 2 1/3 and gave up one earned run on two hits, but free passes and errors behind him allowed Shoreline to score four runs while he was on the bump.

Jacobi Allen finished the game on the hill for LCBC. He pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits for LCBC.

Bair said he would’ve liked to have seen a cleaner game from his team and said the focus needed to be on consistency defensively and working on getting ahead in the count on the mound by throwing strikes more consistently.

“I think it’s just not taking pitches off,” Bair said. “Whether it be on the mound or defensively.”

Hilander Dental (8-11) finishes the tournament with a 2-1 record and will play Northwest Star Academy at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex.

